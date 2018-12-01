Game 23: Pelicans at Heat Postgame Quotes 11-30-18

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

On the game:

"We didn’t have any kind of start at all. After being down 30 to a team, there’s not many times where a team has come back to win a game after being down 30. We have to start the games better, attitudes wise, intensity wise, execution wise. We just have to do better. Onto the next setting. No one is going to feel sorry for us and the only way we are going to get out of this is we have to work ourselves out of this."

On what the team needs to improve on:

"We had a couple of loose balls that we could have come out on two possessions. The Heat did a great job of driving and shooting the ball off the glass. It’s really disappointing because I thought that we competed like crazy from the second quarter on."

"Too much has to go right down the stretch in order for us to be successful. I think that if we are going to take a positive from anything it’s that we played our way back in and we continued to compete and got our self back into the game. The biggest negative is the way we started the game. You just know that Spo’s team is always going to play hard. They’re always going to compete at the highest level."

On lack of effort in the first half:

"It was somewhat lack of effort, but our execution wasn’t great either. If we can’t seem to get it down then we’ll make changes and try something else."

On Anthony Davis’ performance:

"He played well and shot the ball well. He plays well most nights though. That’s not anything new, but just from a team standpoint we need to do better. And as a coach I have to do a better job making sure that they come ready to play."

Pelicans Forward Anthony Davis

On his responsibilities as a leader:

“We know what we have to do. We have to come out better. Everybody in here is a professional. We have to look in the mirror and take it upon ourselves to figure out what we can do individually, whether on the offensive end or defensive end, to come out with better starts.”

On what they did well in the second half:

“We just played hard, got stops, made shots, played together. Everything we are supposed to do. Play how we are supposed to play, simple basketball.”

On slow starts in games:

“It’s been an issue. Not every game. I think we have come out too lackadaisical at times. We have to come out and play these games the same way. We just have to come out and play the way we are supposed to play at all times. It’s tough playing down every game. Playing [from 31-points down] tonight and then try to use all the energy we have to try and catch back up. You use a lot of energy and these guys are playing the same pace. They are able to come out in ways that we are never able to get over the hump because we are having to use so much energy to come back. We can’t put ourselves in a position to use so much energy to come back and then not have enough in the tank to close out games.”