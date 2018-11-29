Game 22: Pelicans vs. Wizards Postgame Quotes 11-28-18

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

On tonight’s win:

"I thought we did a good job of getting back to who we were…kind of pushing the basketball. I think we had 22 fast break points in the first half, and so I didn’t think we ran as much as we should have the second half, but I think we did a really good job early on of moving the basketball and then pushing it, as I said, and getting some easy baskets out of it."

On the impact of having Tim Frazier start:

"Well I thought we were much better at – I thought Tim did a great job of pushing the basketball. It also allowed Jrue (Holiday) to play off the basketball. The first couple of minutes of the game you can see – he had a back-cut layup and then he had a cut from the weak side for a layup, so it just allowed him an opportunity to do what he does best and that’s to be off the ball and cutting and finding open spots. So I thought that was the big thing I thought having Tim in the lineup did."

Pelicans Guard Tim Frazier

On re-entering the starting lineup and how much emphasis was on pushing the pace:

“That was my job. Coach (Gentry) had brought me in and said, ‘We need you to push the pace. We’ve got to get back to moving fast.’ That was the emphasis of what our yesterday practice and shoot-around and film [was]. I was trying to push it as much as I can. Sometimes I was running too fast, but other than that, I think we did a great job with the pace.”

On taking advantage of playing time when he can:

“[It’s my] Fifth year in the league. I think the last time I was here I was starting, to the bench, not playing, back to second (unit), then to start. You know … It just comes and goes. Not everybody can be A.D. (Anthony Davis). But it comes and goes and your job as a player is always be ready when you’re name is called. So I just try to stay ready: Continue to work out, keep your body right and be healthy when your number is called to be ready to help the team.”

Pelicans Guard Jrue Holiday

On his confidence being off-ball and starting the game fast:

“I think it started with Tim (Frazier), honestly. Him pushing the pace. He’s way faster than me, so it was me trying to catch up with him and at that point, being in front of the ball, Tim is going to find you. Getting easy buckets, man, that’s the way to start off a game.”

On seeing a difference in looks he was getting throughout the game:

“Got a lot of easy ones straight out of the gate. To be able to kind of be on top of the rim, get to the basket. I think I got a couple of wide-open threes, too. Again, I feel like when Tim pushes it and gets into the paint, it attracts three of four guys and guys are wide-open on the outside, so he makes the play.”

Pelicans Forward Julius Randle

On what was the difference in this game compared to others recently:

“I think Tim (Frazier) came in and did a great job just pushing the pace, getting everybody easy shots. We did a good job on the defensive end. We kept pressure on them the whole night attacking. We didn’t stop, just attacking.”

On the change in attitude after the Celtics game to now:

“I think we were encouraged after that game, because we knew we were a better team. We just had to get back right. That’s a good win for us. Now we just got to continue to play this way and take it on the road.”