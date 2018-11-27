Game 21: Pelicans-Celtics Postgame Quotes 11/26/18

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry:

On tonight’s game and if turnovers are to blame for the loss:

“Well, it started with turnovers, yeah, but we gave up too many uncontested threes. This team is a great three-point shooting team anyway so – their bigs can shoot ‘em, their perimeter guys can shoot ‘em and every time we got it within a workable distance, it was either a turnover or they made a three. Plus, there’s three stats that stand out. Number one – our turnovers they got 32 points on. Second chance points they get 18. Fast break points they get 18. They’re not a running team. Their pace is one of the slowest in the league. So you give up 68 points – that’s more than half of their points on those three stats right there. So if you do that, you’re going to have a tough time winning.”

On the cause of turnovers and if they can be attributed to carelessness with the basketball or trying to do too much:

“No, I thought the turnovers we had tonight were really simplistic plays that we just didn’t make. So I don’t think we were trying to do anything really difficult or hard. They just played the passing lanes and we made some tough decisions – some bad decisions.”