Game 20: Pelicans-Wizards Pregame Quotes 11/24/18

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

On tonight's game:

“We got to do a better job. Overall, we got to play better than we’re playing. Our defense is atrocious right now -- especially on the road. You’re not going to be able to win games on the road until you can at least control the ball somewhat and take away all the driving lanes and take away the open threes. We just got a lot of work that we’ve got to do defensively. We’ve got to become a lot more committed to our defense. Then, offensively, I still think that we’re not moving the ball as we did earlier in the season. I think we’re playing somewhat a little bit selfish and that we’ve got to move the ball and find open people. If you’re shooting a challenged shot, then there is a guy wide open [and] he needs to have the ball. We have not done that in the last few games and I think it shows. It’s hard to win, especially on the road. But you’ve got to be committed from a team standpoint and a team philosophy of moving the basketball and creating open shots. We haven’t done that.”

On Anthony Davis possibly returning Monday against the Celtics:

“We don’t know. Obviously, he’ll work out tomorrow and have some rehab tomorrow but we don’t know that. Even if we’re missing AD [Anthony Davis], we have to play the right way and the right way is to be able to control the ball some. We haven’t done any of those things. So with or without AD, if we’re not doing those things collectively as a team, it’s going to be hard for us to win. We’ve got to get to get back to doing those because we have done those and we have been able to win and we have been able to win against good teams. We know that it’s possible so we got to get back to obviously executing and doing those things again.”

On Otto Porter:

“He just made shots and that’s what he does. He shot 40 percent from three last year and I know he’s somewhat struggled some this year but he’s very capable. His shots that he made early on were fine but where we got hurt the most was dribble penetration, the rotating out, and getting to shooters, and things like that. We just got to do a better job of that.”

Pelicans Forward Julius Randle

On how the Wizards were able to pull away from the Pelicans in the fourth quarter:

“We missed some shots on offense. We didn’t get back on some breaks and couple turnovers killed us.”

On what was the biggest defensive issue for the Pelicans tonight:

“Like I said, whether there was a missed shot or some turnovers, we kind of just hurt ourselves and obviously they are very good in transition.”

On what New Orleans needs to work on:

“We just have to change ends from offense to defense better and load up, especially on guys like John [Wall].”

On what he thought of Otto Porter’s game tonight:

“He got hot. He started to cool down a little bit but he got off to a really good start.”

Pelicans Guard Jrue Holiday

On the fourth quarter:

“I think they had a lot of buckets in transition where, obviously, you have those guys driving towards the basket and being able to finish. So that is good on their part.”

On being able to turn things around with Anthony Davis out of the lineup:

"I feel like the season is kind of like a rollercoaster. You got ups and you got downs. I think we just won like six out of the last seven, so we just lost three in a row. We get a chance to go back home and get some wins.”

On what they are trying to improve in their half court:

“Maybe load up a little bit more, but they did a good job of attacking. I think they tried to get the matchup that they wanted and from there, just getting fouls called.”