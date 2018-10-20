Game 2: Pelicans vs. Kings Postgame Quotes 10-19-18

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

On his first impressions of the offense:

"We want to play at that pace. I think we’ve got to lock in a little more defensively, but I want us to play at that pace. I think our guys did a good job with the ball movement part of it. We had 21 assists at the half and ended up with 34 or 36 – I can’t remember. More so than anything, I think we did a good job of finding the hot hand. When Niko (Nikola Mirotić) got going, we ran a lot of good stuff with him. I thought our guys did a good job of getting him the ball."

On breaking it open in the third quarter:

"Jrue (Holiday) came to the bench and said, ‘Hey, look: We got to get going defensively. We’ll be all right offensively, but we got to lock in defensively.’ I thought Jrue did a great job on Buddy (Hield) at that point. I think that kind of turned the tide of the game. Then, obviously, A.D. (Anthony Davis) and I thought Solomon (Hill) played really well tonight. I thought Solomon did a good job defensively, but he also did a good job of having ball movement and moving the basketball."

Pelicans Forward Anthony Davis

On atmosphere in arena:

“It was fun. The crowd was into it. You know for us as a team, we had a slow start on the defensive end. We traded baskets. We were able to turn it up in the second half. For the last 3 minutes of the first half and the entire second half, we were able to stretch the lead out. If we start games on defense the way we did in the second half, we’ll be good.”

On how fun it was watching Nikola Mirotić go off:

“Obviously, y’all saw our reactions on the bench. He said he surprised himself on some plays, but when he’s in the zone like that (inaudible). It’s the beard. When he’s scoring that well (inaudible), we just have to work on the defensive end too because it makes our team better.”

On amount of scoring in the paint:

“Yeah, if teams want to play small, we’ve got three big guys who can score at the goal. We want to use that to our advantage. We want to make sure we take advantage of that as much as possible.”

On how exciting it is knowing that he hasn’t played his best game yet and ceiling for the team:

“The ceiling is very high. We need to start focusing more defensively and start locking in for the entire 48. We have some stuff to clean up, but for the most part, I like what I see.”

Pelicans Forward Nikola Mirotic

On his performance:

“It was an amazing feeling, especially playing at home with the crowd we had today for opening night. I just felt great and very confident. My teammates did a great job finding me and making the plays for me, so I’m just very happy and excited. I’m just going to continue to work hard and get better.”

On his step back three in the fourth quarter:

“surprised myself too. It was kind of iso and Ian (Clark) passing me the ball. I wanted to shoot it at first, and he was right there. I wanted to play him one-on-one, and in my head, I knew I wanted to shoot it because I missed a three before that. It was just an amazing step back. The crowd was right there, and it was just one of those nights. Those nights that you feeling very confident, and every shot you’re shooting is going to go in. But I always give credit to my teammates because they’re amazing, and I think we just did a great job spacing the floor.”