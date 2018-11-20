Game 17: Pelicans-Spurs Postgame Quotes 11/19/18

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry:

On where he thought the Pelicans won the game:

“Well, I thought we played well. I thought we did a good job, offensively.”

On Julius Randle:

“I really did think that he played great. Not just from the standpoint of being a facilitator. He took advantage of matchups to have a triple double. I think this is maybe the fourth one he’s had or something. I just thought he played great. Really played with a lot of force. His rebounding was great. His play making was great. He had a really good solid game.”

On Anthony Davis and if he thought about leaving him in the game to get to the 10,0000 point milestone:

“No, I would never do that because when you do, the basketball gods always punish you so I would never really leave the guy in the game like that.”

On Frank Jackson:

“Well I think what you’re going to see with Frank (Jackson) and it’s the same with any rookie, is that he’s going to have some great plays and he’s going to struggle a little bit, but the only way he’s going to learn is that he has to be in those situations, actually playing and out on the floor. The one thing that I think is good with him is that he’s not a guy that makes the same mistakes. To me, that’s telling me that he’s learning and doing the right thing. The speed of the game is just so different than college. I really kind of compare it to a quarterback in college, even at one of the big five conferences, and then a quarterback in the NFL. You throw a pass out in the flap and you have no idea how quickly the cornerbacks can close on those and it’s a little bit like that for young guys coming into the league. The speed of the game is what they have to adjust to and I think he’s a doing a good job of adjusting, but it’s going to take a little while. I thought he had some really good moments. I thought he had some really good moments, defensively, also. That’s where he can really help us.

Pelicans Forward Anthony Davis:

On Julius Randle’s performance:

“He played well tonight. Obviously, a triple double speaks volumes to what he can do. He showed that tonight. At the end of the day, it was a great team win. We are playing well at home now, but now it is time to get back on the road and play against three tough teams and try to get those, but I like what we are doing at home.”

On winning the last six of seven games:

“A lot of guys were in and out of the lineup. I did not play some games and of course, EP [Elfrid Payton] is out, but that is no excuse. I think we are just playing harder. We have gotten back in a rhythm offensively. I have found my rhythm and some guys are a lot more confident and I think we are just playing together.”

On the Spurs early three point shooting:

“We were giving them shots, especially Dante (Cunningham). I think he was shooting something like 60-percent. We were giving them open shots and he was making us pay for it. In the second half we just tried to make everything tough on them. We tried to [push the pace] and wear them down knowing that they played last night in a close game. By us doing that, it kind of wore them down a little bit and their shots just started coming off.

Pelicans Forward Julius Randle:

On his performance tonight:

“I was just aggressive. When I got in I wanted to push the pace. With them being one of the slower paced teams in the league, I just wanted to be aggressive.”

On his energy off the bench and his preparation:

“I am back there with my man Mike G (performance consultant Mike Guevara) and he is putting me through a warm up. I do not want to come off of the bench cold. So he is putting me through a warmup and I am making sure I am getting a sweat, getting my body going so when I come out I can be full force. It started when I had plantar fasciitis and I was having trouble. I was cold and my foot was tight so it was taking me a while to warm up. So this is just something that hypes me up and it is something I do every game.”