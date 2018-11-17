Game 15: Pelicans vs. Knicks Postgame Quotes 11-16-18

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

On tonight’s win:

"It was. We started the game – we missed a bunch of easy shots, makeable shots. We didn’t get our defense set and I thought they got out of the box pretty good, made some shots and then from there, it was just an uphill battle the rest of the way. I thought we just hung in and we’d make a little bit of a run and then we’d give it up. We just had some crucial turnovers, but, for the most part, I just thought we – it was a grind it out win that we just hung in and found a way to win the game."

On if Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday carried the load tonight:

"They did a great job. I thought everybody had their moments. I thought Frank (Jackson) really came in and gave us some real valuable minutes and did a real good job. I thought Julius (Randle) was great. It was just a real – it was a good team win and a tough team win. They’ve got a lot of nice young players – as they mature and add (Kristaps) Porzingis to the mix, they’ll be a force to be reckoned with."

On Elfrid Payton’s injury:

"It’s just a – it’s a fractured finger. We don’t know anything, I mean it’s just going to be a day-to-day thing. Obviously, we’ll find out a lot more tomorrow, but it’s unfortunate for him because he’s worked so hard to get himself back and ready too and then for that to happen, I feel bad for him because he was so looking forward to playing and we really need him. He’s an integral part of what we’re trying to do."

Pelicans Forward Anthony Davis

On the team starting slow the last two games:

“We haven’t been coming out great defensively. Offensively, we have been bad. It is tough to always play uphill and to have a perfect game. You know we want to beat the great teams, but if we get down like that, they are not going to let us come back. We missed a lot of easy shots in the beginning, layups and jumpers. We missed probably six layups. We had about two or three three-pointers that went in and out, but you know, we can’t worry about offense. We have to do it on the defensive end. They were too comfortable. Any team that gets comfortable, no matter who they are, are going to be able to score the basketball and play with a lot of confidence, so we got to make sure that we do a better job coming out, especially on the defensive end.”

On his and Julius Randle’s offensive rebounding in the fourth quarter:

“It was huge for us. You know, they went small so it was our job to get on the boards and Julius saved me when I missed two free throws at the end and then, anytime a shot went up, just trying to get on the boards knowing that they were pretty small on the inside.”

Pelicans Forward Julius Randle

On what brought the team back in the fourth quarter:

“We were down by eleven at 6:40 (left in the game), and you know, we just really buckled down and got stops. Then we let that energy bleed to the offensive end.”

On the team starting games slowly:

“We just got to make teams more uncomfortable when they are on the offensive end on defense. It’s just a little too free-flowing and we got to come with better energy too.”