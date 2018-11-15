Game 14: Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame Quotes 11/14/18

Alvin Gentry, Pelicans Head Coach

On spending too much energy trying to comeback…

“Probably, but that’s a question you should ask the players. You gotta start the game the right way, and we didn’t do it. We dug ourselves a hole, and yeah spent too much energy getting out. We talked before about you know everything, putting ourselves in a position where we can catch the lead. You know that is really difficult to do, we battled back, we do a good job, our defense really picked up. We did a good job where we closed it down, and got ahead by two, but then we had some really poor possessions. Those are the ones that cost you, the offensive rebounds, we lost the offensive rebounds, at crucial states of the game. We could sit there and talk about excuses and make up excuses, but they outplayed us.

On knowing before the game that the Timberwolves were going to come out with energy…

“No it’s not a surprise, and what we gotta do is approach it the same way. You know, these are the games where you have to be ready to play. We knew exactly what we were going to get from them. You know KAT was going to come out and try to prove to everyone that he is worth the contract that he got, and not only that but that they’re a pretty good, a pretty good team without Jimmy Butler, you know they are going to try to prove that. Not going to make no mistake about that. I thought the new guys helped them out too, you know obviously Covington’s defense along with the threes that he made, it appears to be a good fit. But we have to do a better job to be focused and we gotta play better on the road.”

Anthony Davis, Pelicans Forward/Center

On the loss of the late lead…

“We had a turnover, they got two offensive rebounds, one led to a foul, one led to a three and I got my shot blocked on the other end. We didn’t score and they did, they out hustled us, not just the last couple possessions but the entire game. And they kind of spread it back open and played a good game.”

On the turnovers and rushed play…

“That’s the way we want to play. We want to play fast, controlled chaos but you know I think we try to do it and try to get everything back in one possession. We just start playing the right way you know having a good shot, or at least a shot at the rim you know. We just gotta push it fast, slow down, find guys and make the right plays”

E’Twaun Moore, Pelicans Guard

“Yeah, we took the lead, had a chance to win the game. It was tough. We dug ourselves a hole early, simple little things early. It takes too much effort to come back and try to win. We just have to keep going and learn from it.”

On the Timberwolves energy…

“I don’t even know. I just go out there and play the game, worry about us and what our team is doing. What they have going, I don’t know. I just try to go out there and win.”