Game 12: Pelicans vs. Suns Postgame Quotes 11-10-18

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

On the win tonight:

"thought in general we played pretty good. We had leads that we should have extended and try to close out the game but we could never quite get there. The one thing about those guys (Phoenix Suns team) have a bunch of young guys who play hard but they haven’t figured it out yet. They have some great talent and I think they have a great future down there. I thought we played well, moved the basketball, and did a lot of good things. Jrue (Holliday) was sensational on (Devin) Booker and you are not going to guard him any better than that. If you think about the fact that he was 4-for-11 and one of them was the fifty-foot three-point shot and the other ones he had problems getting them off on Jrue. I thought Jrue did as good of a job as you are ever going to do guarding that kid. I thought we did a good job getting the ball inside to Julius (Randle) and AD (Anthony Davis). It was just a good win and a much needed win for us. We did a good job and a good team win."

On Julius Randle play tonight:

"He [did] a good job finding his niche with this team. Knowing when to roll, knowing when to post up, and knowing when to step out on the floor. He does a good job pushing the ball when he rebounds it. It is just a good fit all-around for our team."

Pelicans Guard Jrue Holiday

On the key to his defensive performance against Devin Booker:

“I think it was a lot of teamwork a lot of my teammates talking to me, obviously coming off screens, being able to be up on the screen, make him a playmaker, make him a passer, getting the ball out of his hands and making somebody else a playmaker. So him not scoring I feel like benefits us and it was a great game plan by Erm (Pelicans Associate Head Coach Darren Erman). Good job Erm.”

On Julius Randle filling in for Nikola Mirotic:

“Yeah it was huge, especially at that four position, where it’s hard to guard. He’s somebody that I wouldn’t want to guard down there so having him down there, him and Anthony (Davis), especially on the rebounds or on duck-ins, I feel like it gets tough for teams so he did really well.”

Pelicans Forward Anthony Davis

On the two wins in a row after the losing streak:

“It was real big for us. You know you can’t get too far down in the West or it’s going to be trouble trying to get back up in the standings, so, for us to come back home and take care of home court, it was big time for us. It gives us a little confidence going into two tough games. You know they (Toronto Raptors) are the number one team in the East right so it’s going to be another big road trip for us. We’ve got to come out with both of them.”

On Jrue Holiday’s defense on Devin Booker:

“Booker is an outstanding scorer and I think Jrue played tremendously on him, taking away all his good looks, making him take some tough shots and tonight it didn’t go, so it’s the reason why he’s First Team All-Defense.”