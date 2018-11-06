Game 10: Pelicans-Thunder Postgame Quotes 11/5/18

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS HEAD COACH ALVIN GENTRY:

Opening Statement:

"I think the end of the third quarter hurt us as much as anything. We had 10 turnovers in the quarter. It's hard to recover from that at home and on the road. At the end of the day we had 21 turnovers for 28 points. They were +16 points in turnovers and +10 in the paint. To me that was the difference in the game. We talk about it all the time, we're playing from behind way too much. We always have good runs, we have good players, and at times we find a way but when we make a run where we are +12 you still can't be down three to five, you should be up six to eight. So, what we're doing is putting ourselves in the position where we have to have the perfect storm to win. We dig in and make our run and we come back, but we're never ahead. In order for us to be ahead it has to be the perfect storm. That usually doesn't happen in basketball. But we're playing hard and we're playing at a real high level."

On getting the Pelicans back healthy:

"It was good to have Darius back. You can see what he means to our team from the standpoint of spacing, and the floor spread, but we're going to be fine. We're going to be fine. I just believe we have to get ourselves back to where we have our team, and we've got all healthy guys. We've got our rotation and guys, we can keep them in the role we anticipate them being in, and when we do that we'll be ok."

On Dennis Schröder's play with Westbrook hurt:

"Even without Westbrook they've got a capable guy. Schröder I thought played great. He's been a starter in this league. It's not a role that he hadn't been in or games that hadn't been in. I thought that he played great."

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS GUARD JRUE HOLIDAY:

On limiting turnovers and how they can improve:

"They're handsy. I don't want to say it's about our execution. Sometimes when you see something, and you see a pocket, it's there for a split second, or it might be there for a while. They're pretty athletic. They've got a lot of length to them, so sometimes you have got to use a little more fight. Sometimes it's faking under, passing over, whatever it is. I think they're one or two in steals, so just something we could learn from and use next time out."

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS FORWARD ANTHONY DAVIS:

On guarding Steven Adams:

"He's a physical guy, a great defender. I always know when I play the Thunder I've got a challenge on my hands with him. So he's one of the guys that makes me make tough shots. He's a really good defender and he's always a good matchup."

On the play where Russell Westbrook got hurt:

"I couldn't see anything. I was shooting the ball. He was going up for the rebound and got hurt and screamed so I couldn't see or feel anything."