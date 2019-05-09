NBA draft lottery could have major ramifications for Pelicans, Western Conference

New Orleans will enter Tuesday’s draft lottery with fingers crossed, hopeful that its 26.2 percent odds of earning a top-four pick will yield the chance to move up from its pre-lottery position. But it’s not just a big night for the Pelicans; over a dozen other teams also could see their future drastically reshaped by ping-pong balls, including several key rivals in the Western Conference.

Here are some of the most relevant details to know for each of the 14 lottery participants, as well as the potential impact of Tuesday’s drawing as it relates to New Orleans’ West foes and the Pelicans. The 14 teams are listed in order of their pre-lottery slot:

1 New York The Feb. 1 trade of Kristaps Porzingis has been interpreted in a multitude of ways around the NBA, but one of the most popular theories is that the Knicks were paving the way to sign one or more big-name free agents this summer. Of course, it’s not the first time similar speculation has occurred over the past decade-plus in the Big Apple. New York is the only team guaranteed a top-five pick, having finished with the NBA’s worst record. Incredibly, despite their recent struggles, the Knicks have only selected in the top five once (Porzingis was No. 4 in ’15) over the last 30 years, the result of trading many first-round picks.

2 Cleveland The rest of the league probably wouldn’t be overly thrilled with a Cavaliers lottery victory, considering Cleveland previously won the event four times between 2003 (picked LeBron James) and ’14 (Anthony Bennett, with Kyrie Irving and Andrew Wiggins also No. 1 selections as a result of favorable lotto outcomes). USA Today reported in ’14 that the combined odds of Cleveland winning all four of those lotteries was approximately 1 in 10,000.

3 Phoenix Under new head coach Monty Williams, the Suns have an excellent chance to add to their appealing young core, which is headlined by guard Devin Booker and last year’s No. 1 pick, center Deandre Ayton. Phoenix has roughly a 67 percent chance of selecting in the top five of the first round for the fourth straight year (chose Ayton in ’18, who was preceded by Josh Jackson and Dragan Bender, both No. 4 overall picks). Impact on West/Pelicans: In the consistently formidable West, the Suns were the only club to win fewer than 33 games this season, but they still managed a 2-2 split in their season series against New Orleans, prevailing twice in late-season meetings. If Phoenix adds a major young talent and makes a big jump in ’19-20, there may literally be no extremely beatable opponent in the conference anymore.

4 Chicago The Bulls are lottery participants for a third straight year, after a long run of sustained success that included playoff appearances in 11 of the 13 previous seasons. Just two years removed from a 41-41 record, Chicago’s hopes of making a leap next season could receive a big boost on lotto night. Partly due to the Jimmy Butler trade, the Bulls have begun building a young core headlined by ’17 No. 7 pick Lauri Markkanen, ’18 No. 7 pick Wendell Carter Jr. and trade additions Zach LaVine and Otto Porter.

5 Atlanta Already plenty optimistic about the future based on rookie Trae Young’s second-half excellence, the development of two-year forward John Collins and strides made by other youngsters such as Kevin Huerter, the Hawks will add another lottery pick to the mix – and probably two. As a result of last June’s Luka Doncic trade, Atlanta will get Dallas’ first-round pick, unless the Mavericks move into the top four on lottery night.

6 Washington The Wizards are still searching for a general manager, but that eventual hire could receive a huge assist on lottery night. Washington is looking at John Wall possibly missing the entire ’19-20 season to injury; backcourt partner Bradley Beal was outstanding in ’18-19, but needs more help. The Wizards won between 41 and 49 games for five consecutive seasons prior to dipping to 32-50, setting themselves up for their first lottery trip since landing the third pick in both ’12 (Beal) and ’13 (Porter).

7 New Orleans As a result of a handful of trades for veteran players, the Pelicans have only used a first-round pick on a player they kept once over the past six drafts, but even that selection (Buddy Hield in ’16) was dealt in order to land DeMarcus Cousins, halfway through Hield’s rookie season. A move into the top four on lottery night would yield the Pelicans their best draft position since ’12, when New Orleans won the event despite having just 13.7 percent odds of doing so. Impact on West/Pelicans: With a new man in charge of the front office in David Griffin, New Orleans can go in a number of different directions roster-wise, making the Pelicans one of the NBA’s most compelling teams to watch this summer. Finishing somewhere in the top four of the lottery would add even more intrigue to the offseason.

8 Memphis The Grizzlies are part of one of the more interesting scenarios entering this lottery, because their first-round pick is top-eight protected – which is exactly the pre-lottery slot they hold. In other words, if they don’t move up to the top four and any team in slots 9-14 jumps ahead of Memphis, the Grizzlies’ pick will be conveyed to Boston. Some have theorized that Memphis would actually prefer to give up its pick now, because its protections diminish over the next two years, culminating with being entirely unprotected in ’21. Impact on West/Pelicans: A perennial playoff team earlier in this decade, Memphis has won just 22 and 33 games over the past two seasons, respectively, seemingly beginning a new chapter when it traded longtime center Marc Gasol in February. Still, trips to Tennessee have been problematic for New Orleans in recent seasons, featuring a 1-3 record over those two campaigns (and just 2-8 in the last 10 games at FedEx Forum).

9 Dallas As noted in the Atlanta section, there is a very good chance that the Mavericks will be forced to convey their first-round pick to the Hawks. Dallas has just a 26.2 percent chance of moving into the top four at the lottery. Otherwise, Atlanta will receive a pick somewhere between No. 9 and 13, but most likely 9 or 10. Impact on West/Pelicans: An already-promising foundation for the Mavericks of Doncic and Porzingis could potentially get more dangerous if Dallas is able to beat the odds and keep its pick. If that happens, the Mavericks may be able to make enough of an improvement to avoid the lottery for the foreseeable future.

10 Minnesota The Timberwolves had notoriously bad luck in the lottery for much of their 30-year history, but their recent visits have been more productive, including winning the event in ’15 (Karl-Anthony Towns). Minnesota wound up with the fifth choice in ’16 (Kris Dunn) and seventh selection in ’17 (Markkanen, part of a trade with Chicago). Impact on West/Pelicans: After trading Butler early in ’18-19 for Dario Saric and Robert Covington, the Wolves immediately improved results-wise, but Covington was sidelined by injury for the final 45 games due to injury. Under new executive Gersson Rosas, it will be interesting to see what decisions Minnesota makes in terms of shaping its roster. Minnesota is 6-2 vs. NOLA over the past two seasons, including 4-0 in Target Center.

11 L.A. Lakers Unlike fellow big-market franchise New York, the Lakers have held on to their recent steady stream of lottery picks. Los Angeles placed exactly second in the event for three consecutive years, yielding Lonzo Ball (’17), Brandon Ingram (’16) and D’Angelo Russell (’15). Prior to that trio, Julius Randle was the seventh overall pick for the Lakers in ’14. Impact on West/Pelicans: A team with LeBron James on its roster clearly has bigger goals in mind than just reaching the playoffs, but Los Angeles has not qualified for the postseason since ’13. New Orleans went 1-3 against L.A. in ’18-19, the first time since that ’12-13 campaign that the Lakers won more than twice vs. the Pelicans within any single season.

12 Charlotte Despite having a top-12 pick seven times this decade, the Hornets have not landed a major-impact, above-average starter via the lottery since Kemba Walker was the ninth overall selection in ’11. Charlotte has an 86.1 percent chance of ending up with the 12th pick, after garnering No. 11 each of the past two drafts.

13 Miami The Heat’s roster has remained mostly static over the past couple seasons, but substantial lottery luck would give Miami a chance to make a major roster splash. The Heat have 90.6 percent odds of remaining at 13.