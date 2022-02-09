David Griffin on Bally Sports New Orleans Broadcast 2-8-22 vs. Houston Rockets

On trading for CJ McCollum:

“So, again, we’re really excited to be able to have a player of this caliber. A scorer, a shooter of this caliber, a playmaker who’s been in big games with post-season success behind them is important to us. I think that the thing that’s most important to us is the human being. You’re talking about a man who is the president of the player’s association. He’s as good as it gets in a human way, and that fits exactly what we’re trying to build. The family-like atmosphere we’re trying to create and – with Josh Hart sitting courtside in (Brandon) Ingram’s jersey, I think you get a feel for how well that family atmosphere has taken hold.”

On how tough it was to trade away players:

“It’s difficult because we are trying to do things a little differently here, and we had very real, very frank conversations with the players involved. Nickeil (Alexander-Walker) is here in the building as well supporting his family and took this news very difficult, very hard, because he didn’t want to leave. But he understood we were being as forthright as we could. And I think in the situation of Larry Nance Jr., by way of example, probably Josh Hart’s best friend, and they’re actually going to be passing in the air. This is not easy on the human level for anyone. It makes it so that you have to invest in the caliber of people we have. Larry Nance is one of those types of people (and) Tony Snell is one of those types of people.”

On creating a culture that player’s want to be in:

“Let’s not kid ourselves, Willie Green is the most important conduit for all of that. And when a player like CJ McCollum, when a player like Larry Nance is doing their research on what it is you’re building, the first thing they ask your players about is your coach. The love that these guys have for one another and the authenticity that Willie engenders is something really, really special.”

On how Willie Green handled informing the team about the trade:

“No question, and again it wouldn’t be authentic for Willie Green to get up in front of our players and say, ‘Hey, this is a business, buck up.’ That’s not what we’re doing here. And so what he said was ‘this is going to hurt, this is going to be hard. We wish them the best as they move forward, and we’re going to welcome our new brothers in the same way we did the last.’ And that’s a special human being.”

On Josh Hart coming to tonight’s game in a Brandon Ingram jersey:

“He does, and it’s no hard feelings – he understands, and that’s important. It tells you that Josh is deeply appreciative of the way he was treated here. But he’s also deeply appreciative of the player, Brandon Ingram, who he essentially came into the league with.”

On younger players on the team experiencing their first trade deadline:

“It’s the part of the game, it’s the part of the business that I don’t think people really have enough appreciation for everybody’s excited about playing, I guess fantasy basketball, and just throwing players together. When we talk about fit, oftentimes there’s a misconception that that’s entirely an on the floor aspect of things, and it really isn’t. There’s so much more that leads to a healthy locker room, a healthy environment, and again this was a deal brought very much out of the fit of the pieces we’re bringing. And something that just is incredibly gratifying is to see the warmth of the players that will not be representing us any longer—that they still have for their brothers. It’s a beautiful thing.”

On the performance of the rookies and other younger players:

“Yeah, so I guess…you might have the only untouchable two-way player in the NBA…No, it’s really – a game like tonight is really special, and it’s something where we’re getting to see our young guys be very comfortable because they know they don’t have to look over their shoulder. Because with the trade going down the way it did, they know nobody is there to come in for them. They…”

On the importance of this two-week home game stretch:

“Very important. CJ and Tony, and Larry are certainly very aware of the importance of…In CJ and Tony’s situation, they wanted to get here as quickly as possible. So, we’re going to get them here tomorrow evening in the hopes that we can get them on the court as quickly as possible. And that’s really CJ’s request.”

On what it meant for Josh Hart and Nickeil Alexander-Walker to be here tonight:

"Nickeil actually had my tickets tonight. So, Swin (Cash) asked me if Nickeil could get my tickets tonight. It kind of shocked me a little bit, but I mean it meant the world to me to see Josh (Hart) and Nickeil on the sideline and still cheering us on. It shows us how real of a fan they are of us and we are of them."

On CJ McCollum’s scoring ability:

“It’s interesting. It is, but I think the aspect of him that excites us the most is the playmaking element you got to see when he would start in place of Damian Lillard. Not when he would take the team over in the second quarter, because that’s a different ask of that player. But when he was the starting point guard in a game…the mentality he took to the game was very, very representative of way our coaching staff wants to play. We want that as often as we can get it. But they’re a 0.5 team, and CJ has a 0.5 mindset, and he is also perpetual in motion.”

On what it means for Josh Hart to be in attendance at the game:

“Josh and his wife, Shannon, really, really special people as I said earlier about Josh. But Shannon was big part of our family group as well. Terra Green, my wife, Meredith, Swin Cash, they do a remarkable job with the family aspect of it, and Shannon was a big part of that for us. Very beautiful family.”

On when the new players could be available:

“So, everybody has to clear physicals on both sides to be eligible to play. That’s not a super quick process, so we’re hoping we can get everybody through as quickly as possible. I know the players are excited to get on the court as soon as possible. We’ll do everything we can to have everybody available for Thursday.”

On teammates fighting each other for minutes:

“Well it’s also…it’s a situation, I think for us where definitive pieces gets a little better and the role people are being asked to play is a little more suitable for them. Everybody finds their level of…”

On Jaxson Hayes playing at the four position:

“I think Willie’s thought on that was accurate from the beginning. There’s a player that can be a free ranging athlete at the four. He can switch one through four and freeze him out to fly to the ball as a rebounder, as opposed to getting caught in the battle and the wrestling match down there. That’s not his strength. Being an athlete is his strength, and what is basically happening is that by doing that, coach is freeing him up to be more of what he’s really good at. And it sort of de-emphasizes what he’s not quite ready for in the physical battle.”

On what he’s seen out of Herbert Jones this year:

“Well, the defense, honestly, is what we saw. Defensive player of the year in the SEC and obviously player of the year in the SEC, but to be player of the year when you don’t average 20-points a game, 15- points a game is remarkable, right? So you knew the defense was there. What nobody could have anticipated was the offense would come as quickly as it has. Obviously, Fred Vinson has been a part of that from a shooting standpoint, but he put in an awful lot of time with the player development staff. Coach Green put him in a position to feel very comfortable and if anybody told you they expected this, they’re not quite really being honest.”

On how guys like Herbert Jones fall to the 35th draft pick:

“Again, I think this league is driven very much by three-point shooting. And it’s really something that Golden State has really sort revolutionized the way the game is played. Because of that, I think the shooting was something people were more concerned with and frankly, you’re talking about a four-year player who was going to be 23 during his rookie year. That’s not a terribly sexy thing anymore…So, we really benefitted from the fact that, that wasn’t what the trend was. Now we’ve also got Devonte’ Graham, that was a very good four-year player as well. I think the trend is about to turn. This is such a copycat league when a guy like Herb…I promise you the rest of the league is looking for their version of that.”

On what he’s seen from Jose Alvarado so far this season:

“Well that was something that on draft night, Trajan Langdon and Bryson Graham got that done on the two-way deal that evening. And that was something we care a great deal about because of who he is, in terms of his character, his humanity, the life he bring to the building every day. He is a fountain…literally every minute of his life, and that something we wanted in a point guard, we hoped he could become that. Coach Green saw it immediately in him relative to summer league, and he saw Herb Jones before anyone else as well. Truthfully, at one point, we thought he might be in Birmingham. Coach Green, literally first summer league practice, tells me afterwards because I’m still here working through free agency. And he says, ‘hey, are you sure about that summer league thing?’ And by the first game of the preseason, he said, ‘I think I might start him.”