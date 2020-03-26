Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images
David Griffin to appear on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek
New Orleans Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin will join Pelicans Studio Host Daniel Sallerson on today’s edition of the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek. Fans can listen to the podcast on Pelicans.com, the Pelicans app and Apple podcasts.
New Orleans Pelicans owner Gayle Benson joins the show to...

March 25, 2020
March 25, 2020
