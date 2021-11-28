Off the Court 2021-22: Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr.

New Orleans second-year point guard Kira Lewis Jr. wears a constant reminder of when he was drafted on his uniform every game – the No. 13 pick of the 2020 NBA Draft opted to sport uniform No. 13 when he came to the Crescent City. Draft night also serves as his top moment so far for the University of Alabama product, who had a pair of fellow Crimson Tide players with him this fall as the Pelicans prepared for this season. Lewis discussed his background and other interests with Pelicans.com:

Best moment as an athlete: “Getting drafted last year. That was something I looked forward to my whole life.”

How he chose his current uniform number of 13: “It was the number where I got drafted. Once they said 13 was (available), it just felt right.”

One thing fans might be surprised to know about him: “I like to rap. I’m not good at rapping, but I try to rap a little bit.”

Favorite thing about New Orleans: “It kind of reminds me of home (Lewis was born in Meridianville, Ala.). It’s laidback, but at the same time, a city that everybody enjoys. It’s a good spot for everybody to visit, and I like that.”

Pregame ritual: “Listen to music, watch film, get a pregame meal in, just make sure I’m locked in.”

Favorite athlete as a kid: “LeBron James.”

What he’d be doing if he weren’t an NBA player: “I’d be looking to finish up my major in college, and then find a job. My major was financial planning.”

Closest friends currently playing on other NBA teams: “My closest friends are actually on my team. Herb Jones and (John Petty Jr., a player for the Birmingham Squadron who was in New Orleans training camp). I don’t have anyone as close on another team, so I’d have to go with them.”