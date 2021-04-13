Sacramento Kings v New Orleans Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS, LA - APRIL 12: Brandon Ingram #14 of the New Orleans Pelicans dunks the ball during the game against the Sacramento Kings on April 12, 2021 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Jonathan Bachman/NBAE via Getty Images

Pelicans vs. Kings Postgame Quotes 4-12-21 | 2020-21 NBA

by Pelicans.com
Posted: Apr 13, 2021

Pelicans Head Coach Stan Van Gundy

On the breakdown in the second half:

“They did a really good job, and we did a really poor job. We came with no energy in the second half. Third quarter was awful, and the turnovers…that’s where, to me, the game was in the second half. We’re just turning the ball over all the time and that’s what was fueling their second chance, fast break. We played really poorly. Listen, I’ll always give the other team credit. Their defense was good. Our offense was terrible. I did a terrible job. I could not figure out what to run offensively that would get us going and get us shots. I did a poor job too. We were just really bad in the second half. I don’t mean to take anything away from Sacramento and what they did, but yeah. When you’re missing shots it’s fine, you get a chance to get back. But when you’re turning it over, that’s hard.”

On the bench igniting the team:

“There’s some energy there. They haven’t played the number of minutes these guys have. I mean, that’s our eighth game in twelve days. I mean, that’s grueling. That’s grueling. I said to my wife today before I left the house, ‘I hope our players aren’t as tired as I am.’ I don’t even run up and down the court. That’s a grueling schedule, eight in twelve days. The whole season has been a grind, but that’s a grueling schedule. I think that showed in the second half also.” 

Pelicans Forward Brandon Ingram

On what it's been like getting to play with Isaiah Thomas these past nine days:

"He's been the ultimate professional, just coming in and doing his job whenever he gets in the basketball game, but also on the bench, giving advice, talking to our young guys, cheering us on no matter whether he gets in the game or not, and that's big for our team also."

On his thoughts on the team being able to hold the lead in the fourth quarter:

"I think we just stayed together. We knew we were on the second night of a back-to-back and we knew that we were playing against a really, really good team that has some really, really good players, so it was important for us to go down and execute, rebound the basketball, just stay together and knock down the shots we needed to knock down. Free throws helped us out a lot at the end of the basketball game. (Eric) Bledsoe hit some free throws. Naji (Marshall) has been big for us the last two nights. Zion (Williamson) is doing what Zion does. Just everybody is filling in, so we just did what we needed to do down the stretch."

Pelicans Guard Eric Bledsoe

On this being the eighth game in twelve days and whether that is catching up:

"Not really. I've been in it for a little while now, so I know what to expect. I know how to take care of my body, so I'm kind of used to it."

On Brandon Ingram's and Zion Williamson's offensive consistency:

"I mean, they're supposed to. They're two great talented players and they're only going to get better. I think we've been great for them as far as on the offensive end, knowing when to catch and shoot, knowing when to backdoor and things like that. I think we're doing a better job helping them out. And I think they're doing a better job searching for us too. Like I said, the more and more they get comfortable with certain situations, this is only going to get better."

Bledsoe, Eric, Ingram, Brandon, Van Gundy, Stan, Pelicans, Kings

Pelicans- Kings Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 4-12-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram recaps the Pelicans' win against the Sacramento Kings on April 12, 2021.

2020-21 Game #54: Pelicans vs. Kings

Pelicans- Kings Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 4-12-21
Pelicans- Kings Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 4-12-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram recaps the Pelicans' win against the Sacramento Kings on April 12, 2021.
Apr 12, 2021  |  04:23
Pelicans- Kings Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 4-12-21
Pelicans- Kings Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 4-12-21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy recaps the Pelicans' win against the Sacramento Kings on April 12, 2021.
Apr 12, 2021  |  12:02
Pelicans- Kings Postgame Interview: Eric Bledsoe 4-12-21
Pelicans- Kings Postgame Interview: Eric Bledsoe 4-12-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe recaps the Pelicans' win against the Sacramento Kings on April 12, 2021.
Apr 12, 2021  |  03:34
Zion Williamson scores 30 points | Pelicans-Kings Highlights
Zion Williamson scores 30 points | Pelicans-Kings Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson notches 30 points in the team's 117-110 win over the Kings on Monday night.
Apr 12, 2021  |  01:56
Brandon Ingram pours in 34 points | Pelicans-Kings Highlights
Brandon Ingram pours in 34 points | Pelicans-Kings Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram scores 34 points in the team's 117-110 win over the Kings on Monday night.
Apr 12, 2021  |  01:55
Pelicans On-Court Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram vs. Kings 4-12-21
Pelicans On-Court Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram vs. Kings 4-12-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram talks about the team's performance in the win over the Sacramento Kings on April 12, 2021.
Apr 12, 2021  |  02:35
Kira Lewis Jr. steal and slam | Pelicans-Kings Highlights
Kira Lewis Jr. steal and slam | Pelicans-Kings Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. creates the turnover and finishes with the dunk on the offensive end.
Apr 12, 2021  |  00:11
Zion Williamson assist to Jaxson Hayes | Pelicans-Kings Highlights
Zion Williamson assist to Jaxson Hayes | Pelicans-Kings Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson finds Jaxson Hayes for the basket plus the foul.
Apr 12, 2021  |  00:11
Zion Williamson soars for the slam | Pelicans-Kings Highlights
Zion Williamson soars for the slam | Pelicans-Kings Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson takes flight for the one-handed slam.
Apr 12, 2021  |  00:17
Steven Adams one-handed slam | Pelicans-Kings Highlights
Steven Adams one-handed slam | Pelicans-Kings Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams throws down the one-handed slam off the Eric Bledsoe assist.
Apr 12, 2021  |  00:19
Jaxson Hayes alley-oop | Pelicans-Kings Highlights
Jaxson Hayes alley-oop | Pelicans-Kings Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes extends for the alley-oop slam off the Naji Marshall assist.
Apr 12, 2021  |  00:10
Brandon Ingram And-1 | Pelicans-Kings Highlights
Brandon Ingram And-1 | Pelicans-Kings Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram drives to the basket and converts the And-1 score.
Apr 12, 2021  |  00:25
Zion Williamson put-back slam | Pelicans -Kings Highlights
Zion Williamson put-back slam | Pelicans -Kings Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson collects the offensive rebound and slams it home.
Apr 12, 2021  |  00:12
Brandon Ingram bucket | Pelicans-Kings Highlights
Brandon Ingram bucket | Pelicans-Kings Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram uses the pump fake to create space and knock down the mid-range jumper.
Apr 12, 2021  |  00:09

