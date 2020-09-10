Pelicans News Around the Web (9-10-2020)

Jay Wright on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - September 9, 2020

Daniel Sallerson & Jim Eichenhofer sit down with Villanova's head basketball coach, Jay Wright. Wright sheds light on what he saw out of Josh Hart when he was being recruited, Josh's development in the league, and more.

