Artist Spotlight: Outside the Paint with Frank Jackson

For the second season of our Pelicans.com series 'Outside the Paint', our staff reached out to local student artists at the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts (NOCCA). Each student created a work of art featuring a current player on the Pelicans roster and we would like to recognize them for their contributions to this project.

ABOUT THE ARTIST:

Maddie Salvaggio is currently a senior at the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts. She was born and raised in Metairie and expressed interest in art at a very young age. She decided to apply to NOCCA for their Visual Arts program and Academic Studio. She enjoys painting and wants to pursue a degree in speech pathology and American Sign Language with a minor in visual arts.