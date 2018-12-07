Artist Spotlight: Outside the Paint with Elfrid Payton

For the second season of our Pelicans.com series 'Outside the Paint', our staff reached out to local student artists at the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts (NOCCA). Each student created a work of art featuring a current player on the Pelicans roster and we would like to recognize them for their contributions to this project.

ABOUT THE ARTIST:

Ethan LeBlanc is a current junior at the NOCCA. He grew up in the town of Alexandria, Louisiana, but was born in Columbus, Ohio. Two years after moving south of New Orleans, into the small town of Lafitte, he decided to apply for NOCCA’s visual art program and their academic studio for his freshman year of high school. He hopes to one day attend college for architecture but minor in visual arts.