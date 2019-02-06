Artist Spotlight: Outside the Paint with Cheick Diallo

For the second season of our Pelicans.com series 'Outside the Paint', our staff reached out to local student artists at the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts (NOCCA). Each student created a work of art featuring a current player on the Pelicans roster and we would like to recognize them for their contributions to this project.

ABOUT THE ARTIST:

Ashton Adcox is a senior at the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts. Ashton attends NOCCA’s Visual Arts program and its Academic Studio. She is currently working on a body of work that explores the ideas of weight in America. After graduating from NOCCA, she plans on studying at an arts college and pursue a career in art.