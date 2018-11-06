Tank and the Bangas - Pelicans Sounds of New Orleans

Tank and the Bangas is a musical group based in New Orleans. Their genre can be described as a combination of funk, soul, hip hop, rock and spoken word. The group formed in 2011 and went on to win the 2017 NPR Tiny Desk Contest, which skyrocketed their success and garnered national attention for the band. The members of the group met at a New Orleans open mic show called Liberation Lounge at Blackstar Cafe in Algier, where lead vocalist, Tarriona “Tank” Ball first gained attention as a slam poet. In the Financial Times, Joshua David Stein said, "Tank and the Bangas don’t conform to the jazz stereotypes trotted out in the lobbies of convention hotels or milked on Frenchman Street. It’s New Orleans but it’s New Orleans now."

The group had their earliest performances at Pure Beauty Hair Salon on St. Claude Avenue, which is where we held the interview for this episode of Sounds of New Orleans. Since those early days, the band has performed on stages of the biggest music festivals in the world, including Coachella, Lollapalooza, Jazz Fest, Hangout Fest and more.







TOUR DATES
DATE
CITY
VENUE
11/6/18
Seattle, WA
Neptune w/ Big Freedia
11/7/18
Portland, OR
Roseland Theater with Big Freedia
11/9/18
Berkeley, CA
The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall with Big Freedia
11/10/18
Los Angeles, CA
Regent Theater DTLA
11/23/18
New Orleans, LA
One Eyed Jack's
11/30/18
Baton Rouge, LA
Varsity
02/12/19
Saint-josse-ten-noode, Belgium
Orangerie du Jardin Botanique
02/13/19
Frankfurt Am Main, Germany
Zoom Frankfurt
02/14/19
München, Germany
Ampere Athleten GmbH
02/15/19
Berlin, Germany
Heimathafen Neukölln
02/16/19
Hamburg, Germany
Mojo Club GmbH & Co. KG
02/17/19
Köln, Germany
Gloria
02/19/19
Rotterdam, Netherlands
Annabel
02/20/19
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Melkweg
02/21/19
Paris, France
Maroquinerie
02/23/19
Nîmes, France
Paloma
02/26/19
Greater London, United Kingdom
The Electric Ballroom
02/27/19
Manchester, United Kingdom
BOTW
02/28/19
West Yorkshire, United Kingdom
Stylus
03/01/19
City Of Bristol, United Kingdom
Swx
03/02/19
Dublin, Ireland
The Sugar Club
sounds of new orleans Tank & the Bangas