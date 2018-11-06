Tank and the Bangas is a musical group based in New Orleans. Their genre can be described as a combination of funk, soul, hip hop, rock and spoken word. The group formed in 2011 and went on to win the 2017 NPR Tiny Desk Contest, which skyrocketed their success and garnered national attention for the band. The members of the group met at a New Orleans open mic show called Liberation Lounge at Blackstar Cafe in Algier, where lead vocalist, Tarriona “Tank” Ball first gained attention as a slam poet. In the Financial Times, Joshua David Stein said, "Tank and the Bangas don’t conform to the jazz stereotypes trotted out in the lobbies of convention hotels or milked on Frenchman Street. It’s New Orleans but it’s New Orleans now."

The group had their earliest performances at Pure Beauty Hair Salon on St. Claude Avenue, which is where we held the interview for this episode of Sounds of New Orleans. Since those early days, the band has performed on stages of the biggest music festivals in the world, including Coachella, Lollapalooza, Jazz Fest, Hangout Fest and more.