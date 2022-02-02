24 Seconds presented by Ibotta: Willy Hernangomez

In his second season with New Orleans and sixth in the NBA, Pelicans reserve center Willy Hernangomez is exceptionally grateful for many things, including being able to play professional basketball in the league. He’s also appreciative of the influence and impact of his parents and family, as he explained in this week’s “24 Seconds” Q&A:

Pelicans.com: When did you know you could make it professionally and eventually make it in the NBA?

Hernangomez: (As a child), I never thought my brother and I were going to make the NBA, first of all, or even professionally in Spain. And this is our sixth year in the league and our 10th as a professional. So this is crazy, that when you trust what you're doing, when you work hard, when you have patience, and when you are a positive person, everything comes. You just need time and let the things come to you.

So for me, it’s my mentality. I've been in the league enough to know what I need to do, what the team needs me to do. Last year when I came to New Orleans, everybody opened their arms to help me.

Pelicans.com: You had a chance to play for home, for country, for Spain in the Olympics. How much of an honor is that to play for your country?

Hernangomez: It’s something unique to play for your country, and having a good team and competing in Tokyo, it was amazing. Obviously we didn’t have the results we wanted, but we competed with everybody. We lost against (the United States), but we competed every day. And now with all the veteran guys retiring from the national team, I think it’s the moment for us try to step up (with) my brother to take care of business and try to play hard with the national team. That motivates us, because it's a new challenge for us. And we're looking that for opportunity for us to represent our country around the world.

Pelicans.com: What was the moment when you got into the NBA where you thought, wow, I'm really here? Was it the first basket?

Hernangomez: My first game I played for New York. We played at Cleveland, and they had the (ring) ceremony because Cleveland won the championship the year before (in 2016). So we played against the champions. LeBron was there. And I remember we were losing by, I don’t know, 20. So I got to play my first NBA game. I made my first two buckets with Brandon Jennings assisting me. I was like, ‘Wow, this is amazing.’ I was watching the crowd yelling, crazy, celebrating the ring. LeBron in front of me, I'm making a basket against Kevin Love. I mean, it was something incredible. And still, now, when I'm talking, (I get goosebumps). So (the memory is) incredible.

Pelicans.com: Your family is very blessed with athletic ability. How proud are you to have your brother in the league and your sister winning awards in college?

Hernangomez: It's something incredible. We are really happy to be born in the family that we are, the way my parents gave us everything they have. They worked 24 hours to give us food when we were kids. We're just lucky to be part of our family, and that’s why me and my brother and my sister, we're working so hard to give back to my parents. And, you know, the most important thing is education and love those things. If you have your family around you, it's going to be OK.

So I'm really happy. I'm thankful to have my family around me. Even now, they give me advice in everything, not just basketball. Life is more than basketball. I’m very proud. And hopefully one day when I have my family and my kids, I’m going to try to be like my parents.