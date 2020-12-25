2020-21 NBA Game 2: Pelicans at Heat Postgame Quotes 12-25-20

HEAD COACH STAN VAN GUNDY

On the team’s performance:

“Nineteen turnovers and 19 fast break points for Miami, and I probably didn’t use my bench enough. So we probably had some tired guys on the floor. We overused our guys trying to get back in it. We probably got gassed a little bit.”

On the Pelicans backcourt:

“They had a tough night shooting the ball, they shot 5-for-25. It was a rough night, no question about that. Those kind of things happen. I’m not worried about that. We have to start taking care of the ball and we have to start running back on defense consistently. Those are things that we should be able to take care of and I have to do a better job with our rotation and our offense. We had too much confusion on defense in the first half. When you have confusion on the floor, you have to take that as a coach.”

On why there was confusion on defense:

“We haven’t drilled enough.”

On the bench performance:

“Josh played well and J.J. played really well on Wednesday. We’ve had really good production out of those two guys and I haven’t even given anybody else a chance, so that’s on me. I’ve got to start using those guys more, giving those minutes so they get a chance to produce so we’re not as tired late in the game.”

On defending Duncan Robinson:

“We got confused twice on cuts and curls where we weren’t talking to each other on defense. He made a couple where he was running full speed and where our defense wasn’t bad. He made shots, so it’s a mixture of a lot of things. The guy is a great, great shooter. So he’s going to have nights like that, but at least three of them were ones we could’ve done a better job.”

On Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson’s minutes:

“We played Brandon Ingram the entire third quarter and brought him back on really short rest. Fatigue was part of it and probably not optimal play calling on my part. I think those were probably the two factors. It was probably a bit too much, but we dug ourselves a hole and generally you need your best players to get back in it.”

On the team’s second quarter performance:

“Miami executed very well. This is a team that made a run to the Finals and have been together, and understand execution and things. We had a lot of problems with our defense in the second quarter where we weren’t locked in to what we were supposed to be doing. I think our guys were confused as to what was going on. That’s something we need to work on and drill.”

FORWARD ZION WILLIAMSON

On controlling turnovers:

“Just a sense of awareness of who we’re playing and those teams’ tendencies. We just got to have a better IQ in that situation.”

On the importance of transition defense:

“It’s something we really need to work on. Tonight, we gave up too many transition points. We got a lot of fouls in transition. Stuff like that can’t happen if we want to win.”

On improving defensive communication:

“Coach explained it very well. This is our job. We just got to talk. There’s no way around, there’s no special formula for it. This is our job. We got to talk to each other. If we want to win, we’re just going to have to communicate.”

On learning the new system in only three weeks:

“It’s like I said before our first game. We’ve only been together a certain amount of time. We’re going to have trials and error. It’s just a part of the game. One thing we can do from a situation like this is learn from it. If we don’t improve off it, then something’s wrong. We got to learn from it and keep pushing.”

On whether he was tired at the end of the game:

“No, we didn’t feel too gassed. Coach really, when he gives us a break, he gives it to us at the right point. We always come in fresh. I can’t speak fully for B.I. on that, but I know I wasn’t too gassed at the end.”

FORWARD BRANDON INGRAM

On his play and the game:

“I could have been a little better from just seeing the game a little bit better and just slowing down and getting people involved and get guys in their rhythm. I think it’s a little better when we get stops on the defensive end.”

“We just get better from this. This is a long season and we will continue to move in the upward direction.”

On the spacing during the game:

“The Miami HEAT are known for being in the lane and being handsy. We did everything that we could to try to get to the lane. I think our spacing could have been a little bit better.”

On the biggest lesson from tonight’s game:

“The biggest lesson from this game is, just continue to play hard. I think we have to be the hardest playing team every single night no matter if the ball is going in or things are not going right on the offensive end. We just have to stay the same players and the same team.”

GUARD JOSH HART

On team’s second quarter performance:

“Our defensive mistakes that we shouldn’t have had. A lack of communication. We need to communicate better on the defensive end. There were three or four trips in a row where their guys got to the rim, so we have to communicate better. Offensively, it’s always tougher when you’ve given up buckets on the defensive end and you’re coming back down playing against a set defense. I think we did a pretty good job moving the ball, but we could’ve done better. We have to get more stops on defense so we can play fast in transition. That’s what we want to do. Everything starts on the defense.”

On Duncan Robinson:

“It’s always tough with him because he’s a mover. He moves tremendously without the ball. Bam, their other bigs and even the other guards do a great job of getting him open. We’ve got to make sure we’re always locked in to a shooter like that. Whether we get hit on a screen and have to switch out we have to communicate.”

On team’s defensive transitions:

“We’ve got to make sure we get back. We have some really good defensive rebounding guards, so we’ve got to make sure that one of us gets back. That just comes from continuing to play together and knowing each other’s strengths and seeing where everyone is on the court.”

On team having tired legs in the fourth quarter:

“Maybe, but I always have the mentality that you’ve got to fight through it. It was a very short training camp coming into the season working on those habits, but I think we did a good job with the time that we had. We just have to make sure when we’re tired that we lock in even more, mentally and physically.”

On learning Stan Van Gundy’s system:

“We’ve got to learn a lot more. We have a foundation of it, and now it’s just about getting the experience of it. That comes with time. It’s going to take some time but we’ve got to be professionals. It’s a shorter season, so if we want to make the playoffs and be the best we can be, we’ve got to start getting those habits down and getting that experience as fast as we can.”