2019 NBA Preseason Game 5: Pelicans vs. Knicks Postgame Quotes 10-18-19

HEAD COACH ALVIN GENTRY

On tonight’s game:

“I thought we did a good job. I liked the way we started the game. I thought we were really active, played with the kind of pace that I thought we needed to play with. Had good ball movement. Pretty solid defensively to start the game also. I thought the kids that played at the end of the game did a good job holding on and when they had to make a stop they came up with a stop.”

On playing without Zion Williamson:

“If I said anything about him (Zion Williamson), he would be pissed. He would say ‘why are we not talking about our team?’ I think what you saw was a group of guys that have good chemistry, I think they really like each other. They play for one reason, that’s to win the game. The stat line doesn’t matter to them…At the end of the day, we’re a group trying to compete and play hard and we’ll see where it takes us. We know it’s a long year and we know there will be ups and downs, but the thing we always talk about is that whenever we play a game or leave a practice we have to feel we improved in something that day and I think we did tonight.”

GUARD LONZO BALL

On takeaways from the preseason:

“We just wanted to use it to get better every day as a team. We needed the preseason, we needed training camp. I think we accomplished the goal that we wanted to.”

On team chemistry:

“Everyday we’re getting better. We know it’s going to be a long year, and this is the start of it.”

On the defense tonight:

“Just effort. Playing with each other you get to know each other’s tendencies, you know who is going to be in the spots they’re supposed to be in. It’s coming along.”