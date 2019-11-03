2019 Game 6: Pelicans vs. Thunder Postgame Quotes 11-02-19

PELICANS HEAD COACH ALVIN GENTRY

Opening Statement:

"We just didn't do a very good job. It's been our Achilles heel all season that we haven't done a very good job of containing the ball. Tonight, (the Thunder) exploited the heck out of the fact that we didn't do it. CP (Chris Paul), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, (Dennis) Schröder and all of those guys, they got the ball into the paint and kind of put us into a bad situation. We've got to do a much better job than that. The even more alarming thing is that we keep turning the ball over; 17 turnovers for 23 points. You just can't survive that, especially on the road. We've got to do a much better job protecting the ball. We've got to do a better job of getting back and getting our defense set. And then we've got to do a better job of executing down the stretch. We didn't do those things."

On the Pelicans' play on the final five possessions:

"Some of it was because we just didn't execute the play that was there. We’ve just got to get better at that. That's on me also, because I've got to make sure that everybody's in the position they're supposed to be in, and everybody knows what they're going to do. And we let an opportunity to maybe win a game on the road slip away because of our execution and because of our turnovers. We've got to do a better job than that."

PELICANS GUARD JOSH HART

On having 15 rebounds and what he was doing today to be so effective:

“Go get the basketball. Rebounding isn’t rocket science, it’s not a complex thing to do. It’s just a will and a want. That’s what it is at the end of the day and I want to win so I’m going to do whatever I can do to try to help.”

On if he saw Brandon Ingram’s injury:

“No, I didn’t see it. Hopefully he’s good and we can get him back soon.”

On why they weren’t able to cut the lead more in the fourth quarter:

“We didn’t execute, that’s the biggest thing. We go out there and we play hard. We do a good job of doing that but at the end of the day it’s the NBA. You can’t just go out there and play hard and expect to win. We’re playing against guys who have been playing in this league a long time. We have to go out there and execute. Being young isn’t an excuse, at the end of the day we’ve got to execute on both ends of the floor. We’ve got to stick to the game plan. We’ve got to have better attention to detail, a better focus, a level on the game plan, we’ve got to communicate. It doesn’t take a 10-year vet to be good at those things. You can be good at that as a 10-year vet, you can be good at that as a rookie or anything in between. We’ve got to make sure going forward that we’ve got to focus on those things. We’re 1-5, we could easily be 6-0. Golden State, we laid an egg and they came in our house to play harder than us. At the end of the day we played hard, but we lacked execution going out there. It is why we’re not able to finish games.”

On improving defensively against Denver:

“We didn’t execute. We didn’t communicate. That’s what it is at the end of the day. As players we’ve got to take charge of that, and we’ve got to fix that now. Like I said, we could easily be 5-1, 6-0. Very easily. It’s a possession here a possession there where we’ve taken off and we can’t take off. At the end of the day it’s about playing hard but it’s also having attention to detail and a focus level that we’re not having right now. We’ve got to get back and get back in the gym and focus on that. Once we do that, with the talent and potential of this team we can go far but we’ve got to focus on the little things.”