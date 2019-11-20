2019 Game 14: Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers Postgame Quotes 11-19-19

HEAD COACH ALVIN GENTRY



On tonight’s performance:

"Yeah, we didn’t shoot it well. We had shots that we’re very capable of making – we didn’t shoot it well - but we started the game off doing a good job and then we had some defensive breakdowns near the end of the game. You establish yourself and you get a lead and then the one that can hurt you is three-pointers. So we’ve got to do a better job of being in, but getting back out to the shooters. I think, overall, we played hard, we competed hard – so did they. I thought they competed their butts off after playing last night. Hey look, it’s a win for us and we need all the wins we can get."

On Kenrich Williams:

"Well he just makes winning plays. That’s what he does – winning play after winning play. You know, he gets a couple of extra possessions here and there or he takes a charge or takes a couple of charges, he deflects the ball that we come up with…so just all the plays that help you win games."

CENTER JAXSON HAYES



On what, if anything, clicked for the Pelicans in the second half:

"I feel like, just as a team, we started playing really well together in the second half and we were moving the ball well, cutting well, and just finding the open guy whenever we got the chance to…and we were making shots, so that definitely always helps."

On what it was like to go up against Hassan Whiteside:

"It was a good challenge to be able to play somebody that level and, it was only my second start so it was definitely a good thing. I always can improve, but I’m happy with the way I played."

GUARD JRUE HOLIDAY

On what he thinks clicked for the team in the second half:

"Honestly, I just feel like how we started off the game we just tried to do that in the beginning of the third. We know we got up early quick on them and tried to do that in the third but kind of withstood the punches. Being able to be up by so much and them being able to make a run is a little bit easier doing it that way than being down and trying to get back."

On what it was like to see Carmelo Anthony back in action:

"It’s good to see him. It’s good to see him back on the court. He kind of looked like his timing was a little off, but obviously he’s ‘Melo’ so he’s still a threat…always a threat…but always good to see him back."