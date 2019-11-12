2019 Game 10: Pelicans vs. Rockets Postgame Quotes 11-11-19

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

On tonight’s loss and it coming down to making shots:

“You do have to make shots. I thought we competed. I thought we did a good job, but we shoot our own self in the foot again. We walk in at halftime and we’ve got 12 turnovers or whatever it was and we talked about having 14 turnovers for the game. We had [eight] in the first quarter. So all that does is put you behind the eight ball. We just got to start valuing the basketball and we got to stop making the bad turnover. I understand if we’re trying to make the correct play, but we’re turning it over making bad decisions. Got to value the basketball more. We have [eight] turnovers the first quarter – that’s [eight] opportunities we don’t get to score and against this team, you’ve got to be able to score. I thought we did a good job of challenging (James) Harden’s threes, but then we let him get to the basket way, way, way too many times and too easy. We just got to continue to work. Like I said, long, long season. We can’t feel sorry for ourselves. We’ve just got to find a way to start grinding these things out and put ourselves in a position where we have an opportunity to win the game at the end, but we can’t do it if we continue to give up. The only thing that we did great is that the second half, even our turnovers, they were mostly dead ball turnovers so we didn’t give up a lot of points on our turnovers right there, but then it comes back to – hey, you shoot 45 threes, you’ve got to make more than 14 of them.”

On losing Brandon Ingram right before tipoff and others stepping up in his absence:

“Yeah. That’s the thing is that we can’t – we’re never going to start using who’s out and who’s not playing as an excuse. We’ve got all of these guys, we put depth on our team and so next man up has to play and the next man up has to play well and if he has to elevate his game, he’s got to elevate his game – all of them have to elevate their game when you have your leading scorer out. Brandon (Ingram) has given us 25 points a night. One guy’s not going to step in and make that up. We’ve got to have everybody elevate their game to the point where we can collectively make up for not having him be out here tonight.”

Pelicans Guard Jrue Holiday

On how difficult it was to lose Brandon Ingram right before the game:

“It was hard, but it’s part of the game really...battling obstacles for the most part. People have to step up and collectively do it as a team and [Brandon Ingram] is a big part of what we do offensively and defensively and we want to have him back soon. ”

On what he thinks it will take to get the team into better playing action:

“Just keep pushing. I feel that everybody just goes through slumps. Not shooting efficiently, missing easy buckets to the rim. My [three point shots] not falling, but making other things happen. I know when I’m out there it’s not just form. I can produce in other ways.”

Pelicans Guard JJ Redick

On what he thinks will help the team start playing better and winning games:

“I think it’s just a level of consistency throughout a game. It’s a lot of spurts. Right now if we can control the things we can control a little bit better [such as] defensive rebounding, turnovers, fouling. We are giving up a large chuck of points just on that stuff and some of that is figuring out the system and a lot of new guys, a lot of new lineups, there are reasons behind that other than ‘we’re not just playing bad basketball’, there’s reasons behind that and hopefully as this season progresses we will get more comfortable. If we can control that, we will give ourselves a better chance to win”

On if he has a feeling that the consistency of better defensive will eventually come:

“There’s a hope that things start going your way, that you start feeling comfortable and things start clicking and you get into a rhythm as a team”