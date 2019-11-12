Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images
2019 Game 10: Pelicans vs. Rockets Postgame Quotes 11-11-19
Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry
On tonight’s loss and it coming down to making shots:
“You do have to make shots. I thought we competed. I thought we did a good job, but we shoot our own self in the foot again. We walk in at halftime and we’ve got 12 turnovers or whatever it was and we talked about having 14 turnovers for the game. We had [eight] in the first quarter. So all that does is put you behind the eight ball. We just got to start valuing the basketball and we got to stop making the bad turnover. I understand if we’re trying to make the correct play, but we’re turning it over making bad decisions. Got to value the basketball more. We have [eight] turnovers the first quarter – that’s [eight] opportunities we don’t get to score and against this team, you’ve got to be able to score. I thought we did a good job of challenging (James) Harden’s threes, but then we let him get to the basket way, way, way too many times and too easy. We just got to continue to work. Like I said, long, long season. We can’t feel sorry for ourselves. We’ve just got to find a way to start grinding these things out and put ourselves in a position where we have an opportunity to win the game at the end, but we can’t do it if we continue to give up. The only thing that we did great is that the second half, even our turnovers, they were mostly dead ball turnovers so we didn’t give up a lot of points on our turnovers right there, but then it comes back to – hey, you shoot 45 threes, you’ve got to make more than 14 of them.”
On losing Brandon Ingram right before tipoff and others stepping up in his absence:
“Yeah. That’s the thing is that we can’t – we’re never going to start using who’s out and who’s not playing as an excuse. We’ve got all of these guys, we put depth on our team and so next man up has to play and the next man up has to play well and if he has to elevate his game, he’s got to elevate his game – all of them have to elevate their game when you have your leading scorer out. Brandon (Ingram) has given us 25 points a night. One guy’s not going to step in and make that up. We’ve got to have everybody elevate their game to the point where we can collectively make up for not having him be out here tonight.”
Pelicans Guard Jrue Holiday
On how difficult it was to lose Brandon Ingram right before the game:
“It was hard, but it’s part of the game really...battling obstacles for the most part. People have to step up and collectively do it as a team and [Brandon Ingram] is a big part of what we do offensively and defensively and we want to have him back soon. ”
On what he thinks it will take to get the team into better playing action:
“Just keep pushing. I feel that everybody just goes through slumps. Not shooting efficiently, missing easy buckets to the rim. My [three point shots] not falling, but making other things happen. I know when I’m out there it’s not just form. I can produce in other ways.”
Pelicans Guard JJ Redick
On what he thinks will help the team start playing better and winning games:
“I think it’s just a level of consistency throughout a game. It’s a lot of spurts. Right now if we can control the things we can control a little bit better [such as] defensive rebounding, turnovers, fouling. We are giving up a large chuck of points just on that stuff and some of that is figuring out the system and a lot of new guys, a lot of new lineups, there are reasons behind that other than ‘we’re not just playing bad basketball’, there’s reasons behind that and hopefully as this season progresses we will get more comfortable. If we can control that, we will give ourselves a better chance to win”
On if he has a feeling that the consistency of better defensive will eventually come:
“There’s a hope that things start going your way, that you start feeling comfortable and things start clicking and you get into a rhythm as a team”
Pelicans vs. Rockets Postgame: JJ Redick 11-11-19
JJ Redick speaks to the media following the Pelicans' loss to the Houston Rockets.
Game 10: Pelicans vs Rockets 11/11/19
Pelicans vs. Rockets Postgame: Jrue Holiday 11-11-19
Jrue Holiday speaks to the media following the Pelicans' loss to the Houston Rockets.
| 02:01
Pelicans vs. Rockets Postgame: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 11-11-19
Head Coach Alvin Gentry speaks to the media following the Pelicans' loss to the Houston Rockets.
| 07:37
Jrue Holiday with 18 points vs. Houston | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
November 11, 2019: Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans - Highlights of Jrue Holiday
| 01:54
JJ Redick Top 3-pointers from Pelicans vs. Rockets Game
November 11, 2019: Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans - Highlights of JJ Redick
| 01:50
Josh Hart scores 19 vs. Houston | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
November 11, 2019: Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans - Highlights of Josh Hart
| 01:29
JJ Redick with the 4 point play vs Houston | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
Pelicans guard JJ Redick goes to the line after draining the three vs. the Houston Rockets
| 01:03
Pelicans vs Rockets 3rd Quarter Highlights
Highlights from the 3rd quarter of the New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets game.
| 01:27
E'Twaun with a quick 7 off the bench | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
November 11, 2019: Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans - Highlights of E'Twaun Moore
| 00:37
Derrick Favors with a strong And-1 vs Houston | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
Pelicans center Derrick Favors with a nice and-1 vs. the Houston Rockets
| 00:15
Pelicans vs. Rockets 1st Half Highlights
Highlights from the 1st half of the New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets game on Monday, November 11, 2019
| 02:26
Jahlil Okafor with a strong drive and dunk | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
Pelicans center Jahlil Okafor with a nice drive and finish against the Houston Rockets
| 00:09
Jrue alley-oop to Jaxson vs Houston | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday finds Jaxson Hayes for the big alley-oop out the timeout vs. the Houston Rockets
| 00:09
Derrick Favors with the block & bucket | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
Pelicans center Derrick Favors gets it done on both ends vs the Houston Rockets
| 00:20
JJ Redick starts the night with a trio of treys | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
Pelicans guard JJ Redick out of the gates hot with 3 quick three vs the Houston Rockets.
| 00:39
Pelicans Shootaround: Jaxson Hayes 11-11-19
Jaxson Hayes speaks to the media following shootaround this morning.
| 02:16
Pelicans Shootaround: Derrick Favors 11-11-19
New Orleans forward Derrick Favors speaks to the media following shootaround prior to the Pelicans matchup against the Houston Rockets.
| 02:11
NEXT UP: