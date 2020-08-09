David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images
2019-20 NBA Restart Seeding Game: Pelicans vs. Spurs Postgame Quotes 8-9-20
On the Pelicans’ first-half performance:
“There is no explanation. We talked about it, and it is a game seven, and we did need to approach it like it was a game seven. Obviously, we fell [behind] early. Defensively, we weren’t into the ball early on, and I don’t have an explanation for that. I wish I did. The only way you’re going to beat a team like that, you have to be ready to play, you’ve got to be willing to execute, and you’ve got to be able to protect the basketball. Those things we struggled with today.”
On JJ Redick’s performance in today’s game:
“Well, I thought JJ – he talked the other day about us playing and bringing the right spirit to play with, and I thought he did exactly that. I think we’ve got to do a little bit better job of being able to move on to the next play when things are not going good, and then we have to be able to rally together. But I thought JJ was really good today. I thought he did a really good job. I thought he made some really tough shots for us to kind of keep us just within arms reach, but we just couldn’t get over the hump, and we never got to the point where we could get ahead.”
On the Pelicans’ struggles to start tonight’s game:
“For whatever reason, I don’t have an answer, but I don’t think we started the game with a great competitive spirit. We’ve had a couple of games like that down here, for whatever reason. Our group eventually picked it back up and whittled that lead down to a one possession game. We just didn’t start the game right, for the whole first half; not just the starters, I’m just saying the whole first half.”
On why the game got away from the Pelicans in the first quarter:
“We just didn’t have any competitive spirit to start the game. We were flat, we weren’t talking. That’s what it comes down to.”
On the Pelicans’ lack of spirit in the first half of today’s game:
“It’s something that is not acceptable. The lack of spirt in the first half really dictates the second half. If we would have come out better, maybe we would have had a different outcome. Like I always say, you’ve just got to learn from that experience and just be better.”
On the Pelicans’ slow starts in three of their losses in the bubble and what he can attribute those to:
“I’m not sure, to be honest. Me giving an honest answer, probably it’s just that we’ve got to come out ready to play. In those games where we didn’t come out ready to play, it showed.”
Pelicans Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson talks about bouncing back from the loss to San Antonio
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson talks about the team's goals heading into the final two NBA seeding games following their loss to the Spurs on August 9, 2020.
NBA Restart Game #6: Pelicans vs. Spurs 8/9/20
| 04:29
Pelicans Postgame Interview: JJ Redick talks about the team's first half struggles
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick talks about the team's defensive struggles in the first half of their loss to the San Antonio Spurs in Orlando.
| 01:39
Pelicans Postgame Interview: Alvin Gentry talks about the difference in the two halves vs. San Antonio
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry talks about need to clean up the team's turnovers following the loss to the San Antonio Spurs in Orlando.
| 05:11
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: JJ Redick with 8 3-pointers vs. San Antonio Spurs
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick drained 8 three-pointers in his 31-point performance against the Spurs.
| 00:01
Pelicans vs. Spurs Highlights: Jrue Holiday score and-1
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday capitalizes on the free lane to the rim and picks up the foul.
| 00:22
Pelicans vs. Spurs Highlights: Jaxson Hayes big plays on both ends of the floor
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes defends the rim, runs the floor and throws down the slam.
| 00:21
Pelicans vs. Spurs Highlights: Zion Williamson spin and slam
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson spins past the Spurs defense and drives for the slam.
| 00:13
Pelicans vs. Spurs Highlights: Dunkin' Derrick Favors
New Orleans Pelicans center Derrick Favors capitalizes on the defensive mismatch with the slam.
| 00:00
Pelicans vs. Spurs Highlights: Zion Williamson banks it home
New Orleans Pelicans players swing the ball and find Zion Williamson for the bucket off the glass.
| 00:16
Pelicans vs. Spurs Highlights: JJ Redick knocks down 11 points in 2nd quarter
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick poured in 11 points (14 total) in the second quarter against the San Antonio Spurs.
| 00:49
Pelicans vs. Spurs Highlights: Lonzo Ball finishes at the rim
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball drives to the rim and finishes off the glass against the Spurs.
| 00:00
Pelicans vs. Spurs Highlights: Zion Williamson second chance putback
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson fights for the rebound and puts it back off the glass.
| 00:19
Pelicans vs. Spurs Highlights: Brandon Ingram hits the jumper
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram drives to his spot and rises up for the jumper.
| 00:16
Pelicans vs. Spurs Highlights: Derrick Favors dunk
New Orleans Pelicans center Derrick Favors collects the pass from Lonzo Ball for the slam against the Spurs.
| 00:11
Highlights: JJ Redick | Pelicans vs. Spurs
JJ Redick scores 31 points and grab 5 rebounds Sunday night against the Spurs.
| 00:01
Highlights: Zion Williamson | Pelicans vs. Spurs
Zion Williamson scores 25 points and grab 7 rebounds Sunday night against San Antonio.
| 00:01
Get HYPE: Pelicans vs. Spurs | NBA seeding games in Orlando
Pelicans and Spurs face off at 2:00 PM CT on Sunday, August 9 as we continue the NBA Seeding games slate. Tune in to Fox Sports New Orleans and get hype courtesy of SeatGeek!
| 00:30
