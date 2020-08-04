Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images
2019-20 NBA Restart Seeding Game: Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Postgame Quotes 8-1-20
On tonight’s win against Memphis and closing down the stretch:
“I’ve been in the league 32 years, and I’ve never had an ugly win. They’re all pretty. I know that we didn’t always play the top of our game, but I thought we just battled and we hung in. I thought our defense was great. We did a good job, especially on (Ja) Morant. You have to try to keep him out of the paint as much as possible, so we gave up some threes, and luckily for us, he only made one of them. I thought we did a good job overall defensively, and that was the difference in the game. We had our moments offensively where we had great ball movement, but our defense is what won the game for us.”
On Josh Hart’s performance tonight:
“It’s kind of tough to take him out. We probably play him more consecutive minutes than anyone because when he’s on the floor there’s a lot of good things that can happen. He’s a really good rebounding guard that does a really good job. He’s pretty doggone good when we’re pushing the basketball and he has it in his hands, of getting it to the basket and either getting a layup or drawing a foul. I would say that Josh was one of the big heroes for us, and obviously, Zion (Williamson) being able to play some minutes [late in the game], you can see what he can do. I thought Brandon (Ingram) when we needed big baskets the most, he came through for us.”
On being locked-in defensively tonight:
“It’s a great feeling. It’s kind of like you’re making it tougher on the opposing team, trying not to give them anything easy. [Being] Locked in, not only myself, but with my teammates, it’s a pretty good feeling.”
On how important it was to see Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson step up in the fourth quarter to put the Grizzlies away:
“I think it was just about being comfortable. For one, just having Zion out there and acclimating him back, but then him being in at the end of the game I think is big. I feel like it takes a lot of pressure off people, takes a lot off BI (Brandon Ingram). He (Brandon Ingram) can go one-on-one now because we have so many threats on the floor. The same with Zion…so many different shooters out there, so many different threats, it kind of makes it easier on us.”
On being on the court to close out tonight’s win:
“It felt great to do that. My competitive spirit was turned on, and I was just happy the training staff and my team trust me to be able to close the game out.”
On he and Brandon Ingram feeding off of each other to close the game down the stretch:
“That was just one of those things where we’re just two hoopers, and we’re just playing off each other. Coach is giving us the right guidance and putting us in the right position to make plays.”
Pelicans Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson "felt alive" with 23 points vs Memphis Grizzlies
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson postgame media availability following the Pelicans win against the Memphis Grizzlies on August 3, 2020.
NBA Restart Game #3: Pelicans vs Grizzlies 8/3/20
| 05:09
Pelicans Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram on game-high 24 points vs. Memphis Grizzlies
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame media availability following the Pelicans win against the Memphis Grizzlies on August 3, 2020.
| 02:12
Pelicans Postgame Interview: Jrue Holiday on Pelicans' success vs. Memphis Grizzlies
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday postgame media availability following the Pelicans win against the Memphis Grizzlies on August 3, 2020.
| 03:07
Pelicans Postgame Interview: Josh Hart on bounce-back win vs. Memphis Grizzlies
New Orleans Pelicans forward Josh Hart postgame media availability following the Pelicans win against the Memphis Grizzlies on August 3, 2020.
| 05:16
Pelicans Postgame Interview: Alvin Gentry talks win over Memphis Grizzlies
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry postgame media availability following the Pelicans win against the Memphis Grizzlies on August 3, 2020.
| 06:45
Pretty pass from Melli to Jrue | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
Highlights from Pelicans forward Nicolò Melli with the pretty bounce pass to Jrue Holiday vs the Memphis Grizzlies (8/3/20).
| 00:16
Brandon Ingram postgame after win vs. Memphis Grizzlies (8/3/20 )
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview after putting up 24 points in a win against the Memphis Grizzlies on August 3, 2020.
| 02:14
Highlights: Zion Williamson with a quick 23 vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Highlights from Pelicans forward Zion Williamson scoring 23 points against the Memphis Grizzlies on August 3, 2020.
| 01:57
Highlights: Josh Hart with 15 in the win vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Highlights from Pelicans forward Josh Hart with 15 points against the Memphis Grizzlies on August 3, 2020.
| 01:03
Highlights: Brandon Ingram game-high 24 points vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Highlights from Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram putting up 24 points against the Memphis Grizzlies on August 3, 2020.
| 01:57
Zion with a pair of buckets late | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
Highlights from Pelicans forward Zion Williamson with a pair of late game buckets vs the Memphis Grizzlies (8/3/20).
| 00:33
Lonzo Ball long distance to Jrue Holiday | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
Highlights from Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball with the full court pass to Jrue Holiday for the tough finish vs the Memphis Grizzlies (8/3/20).
| 00:21
JJ Redick with a quick eight points in 4th quarter | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
Highlights from Pelicans guard JJ Redick who was active early in the 4th quarter vs the Memphis Grizzlies (8/3/20).
| 00:38
Zion finds Josh Hart in transition | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
Highlights from Pelicans forward Josh Hart finishing in transition on a nice pass from Zion Williamson vs the Memphis Grizzlies (8/3/20).
| 00:16
Josh Hart huge triple at the end of the shot clock | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
Highlights from Pelicans forward Josh Hart with the big three pointer as the shot clock expires vs the Memphis Grizzlies (8/3/20).
| 00:17
Pelicans vs Grizzlies 1st Half Highlights (8/3/20)
New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies 1st half highlights (8/3/20).
| 03:24
Josh Hart drives and finishes on Ja Morant | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
Highlights from Pelicans forward Josh Hart as he converts on the strong drive vs Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (8/3/20).
| 00:19
Lonzo cross-court alley-oop to Zion | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
Highlights from Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball with the 2/3 court alley-oop to forward Zion Williamson vs the Memphis Grizzlies (8/3/20).
| 00:32
Zion dishes to Melli for 3 | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
Highlights from Pelicans forward Zion Williamson dishing to Nicolò Melli for the three vs the Memphis Grizzlies (8/3/20).
| 00:17
Brandon Ingram pretty fade away | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
Highlights from Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram with the pretty fade away jumper vs the Memphis Grizzlies (8/3/20).
| 00:17
Zion puts back his own shot | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
Highlights from Pelicans forward Zion Williamson following his own shot vs the Memphis Grizzlies (8/3/20).
| 00:14
