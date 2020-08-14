New Orleans Pelicans v Orlando Magic
Orlando, FL - AUGUST 13: Nickeil Alexander-Walker #0 of the New Orleans Pelicans reacts to a play during the game against the Orlando Magic on August 13, 2020 at The Visa Athletic Center at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex in Reunion, Florida.
Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

2019-20 NBA Restart Seeding Game: Pelicans at Magic Postgame Quotes 8-13-20

Posted: Aug 13, 2020

HEAD COACH ALVIN GENTRY

On the Pelicans’ defensive performance in the second half of tonight’s game:
“We talked about the fact that we can’t exchange baskets. We have to be able to come up with stops if we’re going to get back in the game. I thought we did a good job of just being active with our hands. I thought we did a much better job of getting over screens. We’ve got to do a little bit better job of closing out the three-point shooters when they’re shooting the ball well.”

On Nickeil Alexander-Walker’s performance in the last two games:
“Well, I think for young players to get better, they have to play. It was good to be able to play him these minutes, and they were good minutes. They weren’t like trash minutes or anything, they were minutes that meant a lot. It’s good to see those guys get out and compete at that level. As I said, we’ve just got to continue to work in the summer individually on our game, and then we have to work collectively when we get back as a team.”

GUARD NICKEIL ALEXANDER-WALKER

On tonight’s game:
“Every day is an opportunity. Every day you get a chance to prove something. Tonight, I looked at it as an opportunity for me to develop as a rookie and transcend into next season, trying to bring positive energy into the offseason so that, for my game, I’m feeling confident. I know what to work on and the high points. You never know who’s watching. You don’t know what the future holds, so I think every day [and] every game is an important opportunity to show something.”

On the biggest takeaways from his rookie season:
“As a whole, from the city, I love it. I love New Orleans. I love the fans, I love the people. My teammates, I couldn’t ask for a better group. Everyone is supportive. I had vets that taught me things and introduced me to the NBA, so I think that’s huge. Coming in with a rookie class where it’s not just myself, but it’s Jaxson (Hayes), Zion (Williamson), and Nico (Melli) as well…them being like brothers to me when I needed it.”

CENTER JAXSON HAYES

On the biggest takeaways from his rookie season:
“The biggest takeaways were just all the little things I learned, like defensive stuff, picking up stuff from vets like D Fave (Derrick Favors), Jahlil (Okafor). Just learning new positions, how the game is played, just really getting a feel for the NBA’s flow of the game.”

On playing more consistent defense:
“We’ve just got to come out with the mindset at the beginning of the game to just get stops. A lot of that was partially me, just with (Nikola) Vucevic…he was going crazy. I needed to make him more uncomfortable. Just stuff like that; just the little things.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker with 29 points | Pelicans-Magic Highlights

NBA Restart Game #8: Pelicans vs. Magic 8/13/20

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Nickeil Alexander-Walker with 29 points | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
Now Playing

Nickeil Alexander-Walker with 29 points | Pelicans-Magic Highlights

Highlights from Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker after his 29 point performance vs. the Orlando Magic (8/13/20).
Aug 13, 2020  |  01:59
Stingy defense late in the 4th | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
Now Playing

Stingy defense late in the 4th | Pelicans-Magic Highlights

Nickeil Alexander-Walker gets the steal and finds Zylan Cheatham for the dunk, with Josh Hart getting the block on the next play vs Orlando (8/13/20).
Aug 13, 2020  |  00:20
Zylan Cheatham steal and slam | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
Now Playing

Zylan Cheatham steal and slam | Pelicans-Magic Highlights

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Zylan Cheatham with the steal and slam vs. the Orlando Magic (8/13/20).
Aug 13, 2020  |  00:19
Nickeil drives for the tough and-1 | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
Now Playing

Nickeil drives for the tough and-1 | Pelicans-Magic Highlights

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker with the tough finish vs. the Orlando Magic (8/13/20).
Aug 13, 2020  |  00:23
Frank Jackson and-1 floater | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
Now Playing

Frank Jackson and-1 floater | Pelicans-Magic Highlights

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Frank Jackson with the and-1 floater in the paint vs the Orlando Magic (8/13/20).
Aug 13, 2020  |  00:17
Frank Jackson dime to Jaxson for the slam | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
Now Playing

Frank Jackson dime to Jaxson for the slam | Pelicans-Magic Highlights

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes finishing with the salm vs the Orlando Magic (8/13/20).
Aug 13, 2020  |  00:15
Frank Jackson back-to-back buckets to start the 2nd half | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
Now Playing

Frank Jackson back-to-back buckets to start the 2nd half | Pelicans-Magic Highlights

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Frank Jackson starting the 2nd half hot vs the Orlando Magic (8/13/20).
Aug 13, 2020  |  00:23
Jaxson Hayes defending the paint | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
Now Playing

Jaxson Hayes defending the paint | Pelicans-Magic Highlights

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes with the nice block vs the Orlando Magic (8/13/20).
Aug 13, 2020  |  00:15
Pelicans vs. Magic 1st quarter Highlights (8/13/20)
Now Playing

Pelicans vs. Magic 1st quarter Highlights (8/13/20)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Orlando Magic first quarter highlights (8/13/20).
Aug 13, 2020  |  01:45
Jahlil Okafor big time dunk | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
Now Playing

Jahlil Okafor big time dunk | Pelicans-Magic Highlights

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans center Jahlil Okafor slamming it home vs the Orlando Magic (8/13/20).
Aug 13, 2020  |  00:32
NAW to Jaxson alley-oop slam | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
Now Playing

NAW to Jaxson alley-oop slam | Pelicans-Magic Highlights

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes finishing the nice alley-oop from Nickeil Alexander-Walker vs. the Orlando Magic (8/13/20).
Aug 13, 2020  |  00:15
Frank Jackson (31 points) Highlights vs. Orlando Magic
Now Playing

Frank Jackson (31 points) Highlights vs. Orlando Magic

Aug 13, 2020  |  00:01
Get HYPE: Pelicans vs. Magic | NBA seeding games in Orlando
Now Playing

Get HYPE: Pelicans vs. Magic | NBA seeding games in Orlando

Pelicans and Magic face off at 8:00 PM CT on Thursday, August 13 for their 2019-2020 season finale. Tune in to Fox Sports New Orleans and get hype courtesy of SeatGeek!
Aug 13, 2020  |  00:31
Tags
Alexander-Walker, Nickeil, Hayes, Jaxson, Gentry, Alvin, Pelicans, Magic

Related Content

Alexander-Walker, Nickeil

Hayes, Jaxson

Gentry, Alvin

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter