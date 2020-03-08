2019-20 Game 64: Pelicans at TImberwolves Postgame Quotes 3-8-20

David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images
On his team’s defensive effort tonight:
"I thought we did a fairly good job. We still had too many straight-line drives to the basket. Overall, I thought we did a good job. We were horrendous from an offensive standpoint as far as taking care of the basketball, 25 turnovers for 30 points. You aren’t going to win very many games doing that. Especially, it is concerning, we played against a zone for most of the second half, there shouldn’t be any turnovers. You don’t have to shoot the ball well but you definitely shouldn’t be turning it over if you are playing against a zone."
On Jrue Holiday:
"Jrue played great. I thought he did a good job… You know we have to stop fouling so much, and they were fouls, we were reaching in and not moving out feet. The officials had nothing to do with that today, we just didn’t keep the ball in front of us. We gave up too many drives to the basket. We got away with it tonight, we won’t get away with it in the next game we play against a team that is very, very talented, they can do a lot of things. We just gotta decide and we gotta refocus on what we are doing and we gotta try to make the right play. I am not saying that we gotta make the shot but we need to make the right play and we gotta stop turning the damn ball over."
GUARD LONZO BALL
On the turnovers:
"Just be better with the ball. I know I had seven tonight, that’s a lot for me. But, we got the win, that’s all that really matters."
On Jrue Holiday’s performance:
"Yeah, I mean he carried us all night. No let down from him today. You could see from start to finish he was definitely determined to get this win. He was big for us."
On the defensive changes since the last matchup with Minnesota:
"Just tried to get into them more. Not allow as many fastbreak points and not as many back-cuts. That’s what they killed us on last game. We still had quite a few today but it was a lot better."
FORWARD BRANDON INGRAM
On Jrue Holiday’s performance:
"[Jrue Holiday] was really good tonight. I think on the offensive end and defensive end he was kinda always in rhythm for us tonight. He got into the lane, he made shots in the lane and from the outside, he knocked down open threes. On the defensive end he got stops and pushed it down the floor, so that is something we have been seeing from him all year."
On the importance of Jrue Holiday setting the tone:
"Very important. I think the guys had a real sense of urgency today in how aggressive they were going to be on the offensive and defensive end so from the beginning to end, I think everybody was locked in."
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Postgame: Jrue Holiday 3-8-2020
Jrue Holiday talks about his 37-point performance and what the Pelicans did differently in the final minutes to get the win.
Game 64: Pelicans at Timberwolves 3/8/20
GAME RECAP: Pelicans 120, Timberwolves 107
Jrue Holiday erupts for 37 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists as New Orleans gets a victory against Minnesota, 120-107.
Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame Interviews: Alvin Gentry 3-8-20
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry talks about the team's performance in the road win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 8, 2020.
Pelicans Postgame On-Court Interview: Jrue Holiday at Minnesota Timberwolves
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday speaks about the team's performance with Jen Hale following the win in Minnesota.
Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights: Zion Williamson windmill slam
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson hammers home the windmill dunk.
Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights: Derrick Favors drive and-1
New Orleans Pelicans center Derrick Favors cuts down the lane and finishes on the dime from Lonzo Ball.
Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights: Jrue Holiday second chance buckets
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday collects the missed shot and bounces back up for the score and foul.
Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights: Nicolo Melli defends the rim
New Orleans Pelicans forward Nicolo Melli greets Jordan McLaughlin the rim for the rejection.
Must-See: Lonzo Ball with two half-court lobs to Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball is dishing up alley-oops to Zion Williamson in Minnesota.
Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights: Zion Williamson hits the triple
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson connects on the three-pointer against the Timberwolves.
Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights: Lonzo Ball deep lob to Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball connects with Zion Williamson on the deep lob pass.
Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights: Brandon Ingram strong drive
March 08, 2020: New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves - Highlights of Brandon Ingram
Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights: Zion Williamson slices and slams
Pelicans forward Zion Williamson slices down the lane for the slam to get New Orleans on the board.
Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights: Big block by Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson runs the floor and blocks Malik Beasley from behind.
