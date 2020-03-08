2019-20 Game 64: Pelicans at TImberwolves Postgame Quotes 3-8-20

HEAD COACH ALVIN GENTRY

On his team’s defensive effort tonight:

"I thought we did a fairly good job. We still had too many straight-line drives to the basket. Overall, I thought we did a good job. We were horrendous from an offensive standpoint as far as taking care of the basketball, 25 turnovers for 30 points. You aren’t going to win very many games doing that. Especially, it is concerning, we played against a zone for most of the second half, there shouldn’t be any turnovers. You don’t have to shoot the ball well but you definitely shouldn’t be turning it over if you are playing against a zone."

On Jrue Holiday:

"Jrue played great. I thought he did a good job… You know we have to stop fouling so much, and they were fouls, we were reaching in and not moving out feet. The officials had nothing to do with that today, we just didn’t keep the ball in front of us. We gave up too many drives to the basket. We got away with it tonight, we won’t get away with it in the next game we play against a team that is very, very talented, they can do a lot of things. We just gotta decide and we gotta refocus on what we are doing and we gotta try to make the right play. I am not saying that we gotta make the shot but we need to make the right play and we gotta stop turning the damn ball over."

GUARD LONZO BALL

On the turnovers:

"Just be better with the ball. I know I had seven tonight, that’s a lot for me. But, we got the win, that’s all that really matters."

On Jrue Holiday’s performance:

"Yeah, I mean he carried us all night. No let down from him today. You could see from start to finish he was definitely determined to get this win. He was big for us."

On the defensive changes since the last matchup with Minnesota:

"Just tried to get into them more. Not allow as many fastbreak points and not as many back-cuts. That’s what they killed us on last game. We still had quite a few today but it was a lot better."

FORWARD BRANDON INGRAM

On Jrue Holiday’s performance:

"[Jrue Holiday] was really good tonight. I think on the offensive end and defensive end he was kinda always in rhythm for us tonight. He got into the lane, he made shots in the lane and from the outside, he knocked down open threes. On the defensive end he got stops and pushed it down the floor, so that is something we have been seeing from him all year."

On the importance of Jrue Holiday setting the tone:

"Very important. I think the guys had a real sense of urgency today in how aggressive they were going to be on the offensive and defensive end so from the beginning to end, I think everybody was locked in."