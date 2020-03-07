Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images
2019-20 Game 63: Pelicans vs. Heat Postgame Quotes 3-6-20
Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry
On performance tonight:
“Anytime you play Miami you are going to have to grind it out. They are not just going to lay down and die. They made a run at us and the big thing for us is we found a way to hang on and win the game. That was the most important thing I thought.”
On the energy and performance of Josh Hart tonight:
“He made the biggest shot of the game for us. I thought he was good all around. Defensively he was good and getting to the boards with some physicality, he did a good job with that. It was like the Dallas game – it got close but we made the plays down the stretch tonight. The other night Dallas did it and you are going to have to be able to do it. Miami is a team that it doesn’t matter if you are down 19 or not. Some kind of way they are going to find a way to get themselves back into the game. They did but we kept our composure to the point where we were able to make a couple plays and win the game.”
Pelicans Forward Brandon Ingram
On how it feels after hitting two of the most important shots of the game:
“It was just a blessing. I feel like I went zero-for-20 and knocked down those last two crucial shots, and my teammates found me on the wing and Zion [Williamson] set a good screen to get me to a good spot. This was a gift from my teammates and a gift from God.”
On if it is tough to maintain confidence in such a close game:
“It is, but at the same time you know that your teammates are counting on you down the stretch and you have to figure out a way to make it happen”
Pelicans Guard Josh Hart
On how winning tonight’s game feels:
“It feels good. I’ve gone three games losing, so it felt good to get a win, especially against a team like that and especially since we are about to go on a three or four game road trip. So it felt good to get that win and keep going forward.”
On if winning the game on his birthday made it even more special:
“It was perfect. I was just happy with a win, especially against a team like that. It was perfect.”
Pelicans Guard Jrue Holiday
On Brandon Ingram closing out the game after struggling earlier:
“Knowing BI (Brandon Ingram) he doesn’t really worry about that. He’s going to take the shots that he knows he can make and shoots them with confidence every time he shoots them. Every time he puts it up, I think it’s going in. We have the confidence in him no matter if he has it.”
On the Heat defense collapsing on Zion Williamson causing the guards to be more aggressive:
“I think we just look for opportunities. I think we saw that, especially last game and the game before, they’re going to collapse on him. He’s a beast under there. Really just to be in his vision so he can make those kick-outs, make those cuts to the basket to try to get to a space he can throw it to. I think we are starting to figure it out.”
Pelicans-Heat Postgame: Josh Hart 3-6-2020
Pelicans guard Josh Hart recaps his performance during tonight's 110-104 victory over the Miami Heat
Game 63: Pelicans vs. Heat 3/6/20
