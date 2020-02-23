New Orleans Pelicans v Portland Trail Blazers
PORTLAND, OR - FEBRUARY 21: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans drives to the basket during a game against the Portland Trail Blazers on February 21, 2020 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon.
2019-20 Game 56: Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers Postgame Quotes 2-21-20

HEAD COACH ALVIN GENTRY

On his favorite thing from tonight’s game
"I thought we did a good job for the most part of passing and moving the basketball. Passing up good shots for great shots. But we also went through a little stretch there where I thought we became a little bit too isolated and stopped moving the basketball. For the most part we did a good job there. I thought we did good defensively for a little while, but for the most part we started to get broken down and balls in the paint. That’s what we have to eliminate."

 On the importance of the bench tonight
"I thought they played well, I thought they played exceptionally well. Josh (Hart) has played that way for a while for us now, probably the last 12 to 15 games he’s been really good about the bench press. I thought he did a great job off the bench, but I thought it was a good team win. I thought Lonzo (Ball) did a good job with the pace of the game and keeping us running. Obviously, Zion (Williamson) did a really good job for us, especially in the first half getting us in the bonus and going to the free throw line. Other guys on the floor did a good job defensively. It’s the way we are going to have to play, the big thing for us is we don’t have to count on anyone, we just have to take care of business on our end and we will see what happens."

FORWARD ZION WILLIAMSON

Thoughts on playing against Melo (Carmelo Anthony)
"He’s Carmelo, his resume speaks for itself. He’s a crafty player, for him to not be in the league for a few months, I don’t know the exact time period, he’s still a great player. Its always tough for me to matchup with players like that but I love the challenge."

 What do you think about another game with thirty-five plus assists as a team?
"I think its great for us. It gets started moving in transition, especially when Zo (Lonzo Ball) gets it, I think we all just kind of break free and find our lane. Everybody’s unselfish so we always make that extra pass, I think as long as we keep those assists numbers up we’ll be fine."

Do you consider this an important game against Portland tonight as you guys are battling for the eighth (playoff) spot?
"Honestly, for us at this point I think every game is important. It’s really like a college season now for us like every game matters so, we take a loss, it’s a big loss for us. We got to come ready to play every game, lock in, can’t have no slow starts and if we do, we can’t dig ourselves in a big whole."

Highlights: Lonzo Ball nets 15 points at Trail Blazers

Game 56: Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers 2/21/20

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball scores 15 points and tallies 7 assists against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Feb 22, 2020  |  01:56
Highlights: Zion Williamson scores 25 points at Trail Blazers
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson scores a team-high 25 points against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Feb 22, 2020  |  01:54
Highlights: Brandon Ingram notches 16 points at Trail Blazers
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram scores 16 points against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Feb 22, 2020  |  01:53
Highlights: Jrue Holiday score 20 points at Trail Blazers
Jrue Holiday pours in 20 points against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Feb 22, 2020  |  01:56
Pelicans On-Court Postgame Interview: Jrue Holiday at Trail Blazers
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday talks about his performance in the team's win over the Portland Trail Blazers.
Feb 22, 2020  |  02:30
Pelicans Postgame: Zion Williamson 02-21-20
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson addresses media following Friday's win over he Portland Trail Blazers.
Feb 22, 2020  |  04:42
Pelicans Postgame: Alvin Gentry 02-21-20
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry addresses media following Friday's win over he Portland Trail Blazers.
Feb 22, 2020  |  04:41
Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: Jrue Holiday assist
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday dishes to Lonzo Ball for the score.
Feb 22, 2020  |  00:17
Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: Zion Williamson reverse layup
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson goes up and under to complete the reverse layup score.
Feb 21, 2020  |  00:20
Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: Josh Hart beats the buzzer
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart sinks the triple as time expires in the third quarter.
Feb 21, 2020  |  00:15
Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: Josh Hart three pointer
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday creates the turnover leading to a Josh Hart triple.
Feb 21, 2020  |  00:12
Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: JJ Redick triple
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball pushes it ahead to JJ Redick who knocks down the three.
Feb 21, 2020  |  00:11
Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: Brandon Ingram assist
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram delivers a dime to Zion Williamson for the dunk.
Feb 21, 2020  |  00:17
Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: Nicolò Melli drills the triple
New Orleans Pelicans forward Nicolò Melli knocks down the three from the top of the key.
Feb 21, 2020  |  00:11
Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: Zion Williamson Dunk
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson throws down the rim-rattling slam.
Feb 21, 2020  |  00:11
Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: Zion Williamson And-1
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson attacks the rim and finishes the And-1.
Feb 21, 2020  |  00:09
Pelicans at Trail Blazers Highlights: Derrick Favors block leads to a bucket
New Orleans Pelicans center Derrick Favors swats the shot that leads to a Brandon Ingram fast break score.
Feb 21, 2020  |  00:13
Pelicans Shootaround: Kenrich Williams 2-21-20
Kenrich Williams gives an update on his injury status.
Feb 21, 2020  |  01:54
Pelicans Shootaround: Brandon Ingram 2-21-20
Brandon Ingram talks about his All-Star experience and what the team can do defensively tonight to stop the Portland Trail Blazers.
Feb 21, 2020  |  01:40

