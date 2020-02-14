Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images
2019-20 Game 55: Pelicans vs. Thunder Postgame Quotes 2-13-20
On turnovers contributing to tonight’s loss:
“It is a tough stat and that’s what they’ve done all year. They probably, other than Memphis, they have probably been the most surprising team in the league. They just have a way of hanging in games and closing them. They’ve got guys like (Danilo) Gallinari, Chris Paul, and (Dennis) Schröder, all of those guys have been in positions where they’ve closed games and that’s exactly what they did. They made plays down the stretch and we just didn’t make the plays down the stretch.”
On finishing better on the road than at home:
“I’m not real sure, I’m not real sure. I know to be a team of significance in this league you’ve got to have a home-court advantage and we have not created that. We’ve had great fans and I think the crowds have been really, really good. The energy in the building has been really, really good. We just need to do a better job of finishing.”
On what he’s found on the offensive end that has led to his increased scoring:
“My ability to get the free throw line. You know I’m just trying to keep going in there and just try to draw as much attention as I can, and when I do, I have open kick-outs. For me, it’s just trying to make the right play on the offensive end.”
On seeing his free throw percentage increase:
“I mean at the moment, it’s not so satisfying because if I would have made every free throw, the game would have had a different feel to it towards the end, but there has been improvement.”
On what happened down the stretch that cost them this game:
“I think just turnovers throughout the game, and obviously down the stretch they made shots and we didn’t.”
On if he felt that the turnovers were the most significant contributing factor to tonight’s loss:
“They don’t turn the ball over. They’ve been like that all year and that’s one of our weaknesses, and we fed into it tonight.”
GUARD JRUE HOLIDAY
On if he believes the turnovers cost them the game:
“Yeah. They’re not a team that turns it over, so I think to be able to control the ball and control the turnovers to give us good shots at the rim is probably best against a team like that, but…when it comes down to it, we were still in the game and that would have made a difference.”
On why he thinks the Thunder are such a tough team to beat this season:
“I think they have a really solid team across the board. At the end of the game you have three guys that can get into the paint and knock down a mid-range jumpshot. You’ve got Steven Adams up there hitting people on screens and you’ve got Gallo (Danilo Gallinari) picking and popping, rolling down to the post. So I think they do a good job of trying to get the match up that they want and take advantage of that. At the end of the day they don’t turn the ball over, so….even down the stretch.”
Pelicans vs. Thunder Postgame: Zion Williamson 2-13-20
Zion Williamson speaks to the media following the Pelicans' close loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Game 55: Pelicans vs. Thunder 2/13/20
| 01:38
Pelicans vs. Thunder Postgame: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 2-13-20
Head Coach Alvin Gentry speaks to the media following the Pelicans' loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
| 06:30
Highlights: JJ Redick scores 24 points vs. Thunder
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick catches fire vs. Thunder.
| 01:55
Highlights: Zion Williamson nets a career-high 32 vs. Thunder
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson highlights vs. Thunder.
| 01:48
Highlights: Lonzo Ball scores 16 points vs. Thunder
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball highlights vs. Thunder.
| 01:52
Pelicans vs. Thunder Highlights: JJ Redick buries the late triple
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick knocks down the late triple to cut the OKC lead to one.
| 00:14
Pelicans vs. Thunder Highlights: Lonzo Ball assist
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball dishes to Zion Williamson for the bucket.
| 00:20
Pelicans vs. Thunder Highlights: Zion Williamson fast break slam
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson leaks out on the fast break and slips past the defender for the dunk.
| 00:18
Pelicans vs. Thunder Highlights: Lonzo Ball And-1 from deep
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball sinks the wing three while getting fouled.
| 00:14
Pelicans vs. Thunder Highlights: Zion Williamson alley-oop
New Orleans Pelicans guard Frank Jackson finds Zion Williamson back door for the alley-oop dunk.
| 00:09
Pelicans vs. Thunder Highlights: Zion Williamson block
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson spikes the shot attempt into the stands.
| 00:16
Pelicans vs. Thunder Highlights: Zion Williamson And-1
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson backs down the defender and finishes the And-1.
| 00:21
Pelicans vs. Thunder Highlights: Jaxson Hayes soars for the two-handed slam
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick finds the cutting Jaxson Hayes for the emphatic dunk.
| 00:14
Pelicans vs. Thunder Highlights: Jrue Holiday assist to Derrick Favors
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday snatches the rebound and finds Derrick Favors for the dunk.
| 00:15
Pelicans vs. Thunder Highlights: Zion Williamson dunk
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson gathers his own miss and slams it home.
| 00:09
Pelicans vs. Thunder Pregame: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 2-13-20
Head Coach Alvin Gentry speaks the media prior to the Pelicans' matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
| 04:47
Pelicans vs Thunder Shootaround: Brandon Ingram 2-13-2020
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks to media after shootaround on February 13, 2020.
| 03:05
Pelicans vs Thunder Shootaround: Nickeil Alexander-Walker 2-13-2020
Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker speaks to media after shootaround on February 13, 2020.
| 02:59
