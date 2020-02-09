2019-20 Game 53: Pelicans at Pacers Postgame Quotes 2-8-20

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

(On ranking tonight’s win)

“We played against a really good basketball team. We played on the road and I thought we did a really good job. I would say that this is our best team win from the standpoint of I think everyone contributed at some stage and gave us a lift. We were able to maintain something that we were doing. From that standpoint and the quality of opponent that we had, I would say that that was a really good win.”

(On how they pulled away in the end)

“You have to have stops, number one. We tried to run them out the line. We had a couple defensive lapses from the standpoint of forcing them one way and our big didn’t get there. Our guard prematurely got into a defensive stance but we got that corrected. I thought we did a really good job of just being solid and I thought we took care of the boards, no offensive rebounds.”

Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball

(On Jrue Holiday showing emotion after he made three late in the game)

“I was excited to see the ball go in and just excited to see Jrue show emotion. He played great for us tonight, led the way and came out with a win.”

(On the key to them playing so well of late)

“Yeah, we have a complete team. It’d be nice to have everybody to play with. The nights that we don’t, we need guys to step up and keep finding ways to win.”

(On the importance of winning without Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram)

“Every win is going to be important. We’re trying to take games one at a time, not look too far ahead but we know there is a tough road ahead to even give ourselves a chance. So we’ve just got to take it one at a time and try to go 1-0 every time we play.”

Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday

(On the importance of winning without Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram)

“It was a really good win, much needed win. Especially going into this break. Even though we know the break is coming up, we don’t want to give up any games. We want to come out every game and give it our all and get these next two as well.”

(On why he was able to get into a fourth quarter rhythm)

“I don’t know really. I just tried to get into the paint as much as possible today. Obviously, they’ve got a pretty good shot blocker down there. From that point, made some open looks and from there kind of made the tough ones down the stretch.”