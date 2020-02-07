2019-20 Game 52: Pelicans at Bulls Postgame Quotes 2-6-20

HEAD COACH ALVIN GENTRY

On the game:

"I think we did a good job of moving the basketball. I thought our defense was very solid and especially on Zach [Lavine], he can go get his shots on anybody anytime and I thought we did a really good job with that and team defense. I thought we passed the ball well, as you said 38 assists. We did a good job of getting offensive rebounds, it was just the last four minutes which in this league when you get an opportunity to play you have to take advantage of it and I didn’t see that with some of the guys we put out there … very teachable, and if you can't do better you won’t be out there, it doesn’t matter what the situation is. We are trying to build something and we are trying to do something right here and when given the opportunity you have to take advantage of that."

On JJ Redick and the team’s performance:

"I think he has done that since we put him on the second unit. We needed some offensive punch on that second unit. I think he very much gave it to us night in and night out… I think we are still in the learning stage but we have done a good job of playing good in stretches. Tonight, I thought it was one of our more complete games. You got to take away the last four and a half minutes but I thought we did everything necessary we needed to secure the win. It's hard to win on the road and I think Coach [Jim] Boylen, he has them playing really hard. I think he has done a great job of making them really competitive. He is missing a ton of his guys. I think tonight was one of those nights where everyone couldn’t just quit and say ‘we are down 20 that’s it’ and they didn’t do that. They made it a two-possession game and that should have never happened but you have to give them some credit also."

FORWARD ZION WILLIAMSON

On if rolling his ankle in first half affected his game:

"It was a little bruiser on that one play, but there was no major problem with it. My teammates were finding me and I was trying to create plays."

On Alvin Gentry saying this is a teachable game:

"It’s one of those things where I never complain about fouls, I never will. But when I go through the lane and you got four turnovers because of that, I look at coach and say I’m not trying to turn the ball over, I’m getting hit."