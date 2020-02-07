Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images
2019-20 Game 52: Pelicans at Bulls Postgame Quotes 2-6-20
On the game:
"I think we did a good job of moving the basketball. I thought our defense was very solid and especially on Zach [Lavine], he can go get his shots on anybody anytime and I thought we did a really good job with that and team defense. I thought we passed the ball well, as you said 38 assists. We did a good job of getting offensive rebounds, it was just the last four minutes which in this league when you get an opportunity to play you have to take advantage of it and I didn’t see that with some of the guys we put out there … very teachable, and if you can't do better you won’t be out there, it doesn’t matter what the situation is. We are trying to build something and we are trying to do something right here and when given the opportunity you have to take advantage of that."
On JJ Redick and the team’s performance:
"I think he has done that since we put him on the second unit. We needed some offensive punch on that second unit. I think he very much gave it to us night in and night out… I think we are still in the learning stage but we have done a good job of playing good in stretches. Tonight, I thought it was one of our more complete games. You got to take away the last four and a half minutes but I thought we did everything necessary we needed to secure the win. It's hard to win on the road and I think Coach [Jim] Boylen, he has them playing really hard. I think he has done a great job of making them really competitive. He is missing a ton of his guys. I think tonight was one of those nights where everyone couldn’t just quit and say ‘we are down 20 that’s it’ and they didn’t do that. They made it a two-possession game and that should have never happened but you have to give them some credit also."
FORWARD ZION WILLIAMSON
On if rolling his ankle in first half affected his game:
"It was a little bruiser on that one play, but there was no major problem with it. My teammates were finding me and I was trying to create plays."
On Alvin Gentry saying this is a teachable game:
"It’s one of those things where I never complain about fouls, I never will. But when I go through the lane and you got four turnovers because of that, I look at coach and say I’m not trying to turn the ball over, I’m getting hit."
Calls of the Game: New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls - Game 52 - Feb. 7, 2020
Hear the voice of the New Orleans Pelicans, Todd Graffagnini, call the Pelicans game against the Chicago Bulls on the Pelicans Radio Network, ESPN 100.3 FM New Orleans. Listen in.
Game 52: Pelicans at Bulls 2/6/20
| 02:06
Pelicans-Bulls Postgame: JJ Redick
Pelicans guard JJ Redick recaps tonight's 125-119 road victory over the Chicago Bulls
| 01:36
Pelicans-Bulls Postgame: Lonzo Ball 2-6-2020
Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball recaps tonight's 125-119 road win over the Chicago Bulls
| 01:18
Pelicans at Bulls Highlights: Jaxson Hayes put-back slam in slow motion
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes' emphatic put-pack dunk against the Chicago Bulls in slow motion.
| 00:19
New Orleans Pelicans Top Assists from Chicago Bulls vs. New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans Top Assists from Chicago Bulls vs. New Orleans Pelicans, Feb. 6, 2020.
| 01:56
Highlights: JJ Redick pours in 18 points at Bulls
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick brought energy to the floor for the Pelicans in Chicago.
| 01:52
Pelicans Postgame On-Court Interview: JJ Redick vs. Chicago Bulls
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick talks about the team's performance with Jen Hale on-court following the win over the Chicago Bulls.
| 02:11
Highlights: Zion Williamson notches 21 points at Bulls
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson was a force in the paint in Chicago.
| 01:52
Highlights: Brandon Ingram tallies 15 points at Bulls
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram scored in a variety of ways in Chicago.
| 01:55
Pelicans Postgame: Zion Williamson 02-06-20
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson addresses media following the victory over the Chicago Bulls on Feb. 6.
| 04:40
Pelicans Postgame: Alvin Gentry 02-06-20
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry addresses media following the victory over the Chicago Bulls on Feb. 6.
| 03:52
Pelicans at Bulls Highlights: Lonzo Ball alley-oop to Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball delivers a crisp alley-oop pass over the defender to Zion Williamson who hammers it home.
| 00:18
Pelicans at Bulls Highlights: JJ Redick And-1
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick drives and finishes the And -1.
| 00:08
Pelicans at Bulls Highlights: Derrick Favors dishes to Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans center Derrick Favors catches the ball in the high post and delivers a dime to Zion Williamson for the bucket.
| 00:10
Pelicans at Bulls Highlights: Josh Hart finds Brandon Ingram for the And-1
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh hart finds Brandon Ingram for the basket plus the foul.
| 00:19
Pelicans at Bulls Highlights: Zion Williamson dunk
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson attacks the rim and finishes the jam.
| 00:10
Pelicans at Bulls Highlights: Jaxson Hayes soars for the put-back slam
Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes times the put-pack slam perfectly and slams it home.
| 00:31
Pelicans at Bulls Highlights: Brandon Ingram slams it home
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram soars for the one-handed slam.
| 00:11
Pelicans at Bulls Highlights: Zion Williamson block
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson times the shot perfectly and blocks it out of bounds.
| 00:17
Pelicans-Bulls Shootaround: Zion Williamson 2-6-2020
Pelicans forward Zion Williamson previews tonight's road match-up vs the Chicago Bulls
| 06:23
Pelicans-Bulls Shootaround: Jahlil Okafor 2-6-2020
Pelicans center Jahlil Okafor previews tonight's road match-up vs the Chicago Bulls
| 02:49
Pelicans-Bulls Shootaround: Alvin Gentry 2-6-2020
Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry previews tonight's road match-up vs the Chicago Bulls
| 07:39
