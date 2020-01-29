Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
2019-20 Game 48: Pelicans at Cavaliers Postgame Quotes 1-28-20
HEAD COACH ALVIN GENTRY
(On tonight’s game):
“I thought we started the game the right way, offensively. We talked about this team (Cleveland) having the ability with (Collin) Sexton and all of those guys out there, really – Kevin Love and, you know, when (Larry) Nance came in the game. They have the ability to score points. We ended up exchanging baskets. If you score 74 points in the first half, you should have at least a double-digit lead. I thought they hung in. They’re a good, young team. There’s a lot of potential on this team. I mean, obviously, I think they got a great coach and it’s just going to take a little time. If you look at the talent that Kevin Porter Jr. has and some of the other guys, you know, Sexton and those other guys, it’s a process. I thought they played hard. They competed hard. Even when we got the big lead, they got it to single digits again. We’ve got to do a better job, ourselves, of being in that situation and being able to close out games. We should’ve been in the situation where our bench players should’ve been able to finish that game and we didn’t have to play guys the extra four or five minutes that we did. All-in-all, any road win that you can get is going to be a good win and I thought when we needed to, we sat down and we guarded and did what we wanted to do.”
(On Jrue Holiday’s defense):
“We went in and had him guard (Kevin) Porter and I thought he did a great job on him – just breaking his rhythm a little bit and coming up with a couple of steals. I thought Jrue was terrific tonight. I thought Brandon (Ingram) started the game exactly as we needed for him to start. He hadn’t had many opportunities in the last couple of games, but I thought with the speed that we played with and the ball movement we had, we created some things for him.”
ZION WILLIAMSON
(On his first road game in the NBA):
“It was great. We got the win. Even though it was an away game, the crowd’s energy was great and I’m glad we got to walk away with the win.”
(On hearing what the fans say during warmups):
“During warmups, I hear it all just because it’s funny. But, during the game, usually it just naturally gets blocked out. I think it’s just funny how during warmups, when I’m warming up, people are saying ‘Zion, come over here.’ Like, I can’t right now.”
BRANDON INGRAM
(On Jrue Holiday tonight):
“He was really good. I think that’s something that we’ve seen from him all season pretty much. Jrue had a sense of urgency on both ends tonight. He had a good rhythm in what he was doing. Focused in on key guys and pretty much made it hard for them to score.”
(On how it felt to see his shot fall tonight):
“It was good. Just taking whatever the defense gives me. Not forcing anything and trying to be effective for the game as much as possible. I think it was better tonight.”
