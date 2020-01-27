Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images
2019-20 Game 47: Pelicans vs. Celtics Postgame Quotes 1-26-20
On how difficult it was for both teams to be out there tonight:
"I think it’s extremely hard. You know, you just realize that what we do is just not very important really. When you think in the grand scheme of things in life…you know, we had a guy that’s lost his life along with his daughter that meant the world to everybody really. Everybody here he’s affected in some way, and it’s just really tough. You would normally be really excited about a win like this. You know, you beat a really good basketball team and a team that beat you by 35 a week and a half ago. And it’s just not there, really. To be honest with you, it’s just not there. I don’t know how you’re supposed to handle it. I mean obviously we’re happy we won the game, but the first thing I thought about when we walked through the door was him and his [daughter]. Then you think about Vanessa (Bryant) what she must be going through. It’s just a real, real hard day for everybody I think. Seeing guys on the scene and social media things…it’s affecting everybody…not just this country, but around the world really."
On his assessment of Zion Williamson’s adaptation three games into his NBA career:
"I think he’s fine. There’s obviously a huge area of improvement that’s going to be made. You know, he’s played three NBA games now, and what he’s done he’s just done on raw talent really. He’ll get the feel of what we’re trying to do, and playing in a certain amount of space and how we can give him the ball and things like that. He’s going to be a welcome addition. He’s going to be a guy that we can finish the game with."
On being able to be on the floor to close the game:
"I was very anxious, but it was tough watching from the sideline in the fourth quarter in the last two games. But it was good to finally get out there and it was good to get my first win."
On what Kobe Bryant meant to him:
"Kobe meant a lot to me growing up. I had both jerseys, 8 and 24, growing up. I feel like I studied his footwork game because I respected his. I think its top two of all time. But, I mean, its tough man. I was on the way to arena when I got the news. I just send my prayers to his family. You just hate to see what happened to him and his daughter. You just hope the world will give the Bryant family all the support they need."
On how it felt playing under the circumstances:
"At first it was a little difficult. I couldn’t focus at first. One of the greatest taken away from us too soon, but his impact will forever be a part of this game. He’s a legend. Legends never die, so he will forever be remembered."
On hearing the news about Kobe Bryant and the impact it had on today:
"It was a hard day. I heard as I was walking into the arena. Again, from me being from LA, growing up and watching him. Being a Lakers fan growing up. Just what he did for the culture of basketball for so many years, and not only that, but for the world. It’s a sad day. I guess in my heart, Kobe would want us to beat the Celtics, so that was a good win. Man, just so much prayer to him and his family…just that they find peace in the situation. I couldn’t imagine."
On Zion Williamson getting more minutes and finishing the game:
"He’s contributing. He’s playing his game. You could tell, especially tonight, that he was a lot more comfortable, which was great. Being there in crunch time, I wish he could have done that from game one. Really to have that experience. Everything is a process. For him, hopefully he feels like he is doing what he wants to do and going where he wants to go, and he is fitting well into the rotations. Believe me, I know it is hard to play with minute restrictions. So, for him to feel comfortable…he looks pretty good."
Calls of the Game: New Orleans Pelicans vs Boston Celtics - Game 47 - Jan. 26, 2020
Hear the voice of the New Orleans Pelicans, Todd Graffagnini, call the Pelicans game against the Boston Celtics on the Pelicans Radio Network, ESPN 100.3 FM New Orleans. Listen in.
Game 47: Pelicans vs. Celtics 1/26/20
Entertainment: National Anthem performance by Francesca Ani – January 26 vs. Boston Celtics
Francesca Ani performed the United States National Anthem in the Smoothie King Center on Sunday, January 26 as the New Orleans Pelicans take on the Boston Celtics.
Pelicans Halftime: Cheer For America - January 26, 2020 vs. Boston Celtics
Cheer for America performed during halftime of the team’s regular-season game against the Boston Celtics on January 26, 2020.
Entertainment: Pelicans Dance Team 3rd quarter performance - January 26 vs. Boston Celtics
The Pelicans Dance Team performed for fans during the 3rd quarter of the team's home game against the Boston Celtics on January 26, 2020.
Entertainment: Pelicans Dance Team 2nd quarter performance - January 26 vs. Boston Celtics
The Pelicans Dance Team performed for fans during the 2nd quarter of the team's home game against the Boston Celtics on January 26, 2020.
Entertainment: The Pelicans Drum Line performance - January 26, 2020 vs. Boston Celtics
The Pelicans Drum Line performed during the team’s regular-season game against the Boston Celtics on January 26, 2020.
Pelicans vs Celtics Postgame: Brandon Ingram 1-26-20
Brandon Ingram speaks to the media on the loss of Kobe Bryant and the New Orleans Pelicans win over the Boston Celtics on January 26, 2020.
Pelicans vs Celtics Postgame: Jrue Holiday 1-26-20
Jrue Holiday speaks to the media after the New Orleans Pelicans victory over the Boston Celtics at Smoothie King Center on January 26, 2020.
Pelicans vs Celtics Postgame: Lonzo Ball 1-26-20
Lonzo Ball speaks to the media on Kobe Bryant and the game after the New Orleans Pelicans 123-108 victory over the Boston Celtics at Smoothie King Center on January 26, 2020.
Pelicans vs Celtics Postgame: Alvin Gentry 1-26-20
Head Coach Alvin Gentry speaks to the media after the New Orleans Pelicans 123-108 victory over the Boston Celtics at Smoothie King Center on January 26, 2020.
Pelicans vs Celtics Postgame: Zion Williamson 1-26-20
Zion Williamson speaks to the media after the New Orleans Pelicans 123-108 victory over the Boston Celtics at Smoothie King Center on January 26, 2020.
GAME RECAP: Pelicans 123, Celtics 108
Jrue Holiday leads New Orleans to the home win against Boston with 25 points and 6 rebounds.
Pelicans Postgame On-Court Interview: Jrue Holiday vs. Celtics
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday speaks with Jen Hale about the team's win over the Celtics and shares his thoughts on the passing of Kobe Bryant.
60-Second Recap: Boston Celtics vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Get your 60-second recap of the New Orleans Pelicans 123-108 victory over the Boston Celtics.
Pelicans vs. Celtics Highlights: Zion Williamson strong slam
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson rises up and throws down the jam.
Pelicans vs. Celtics Highlights: Derrick Favors alley-oop jam
New Orleans Pelicans forward Derrick Favors throws down the lob against the Celtics.
Pelicans vs. Celtics Highlights: Josh Hart drills corner 3
New Orleans Pelicans swing the ball to Josh Hill in the corner for the triple.
Pelicans vs. Celtics Highlights: Derrick Favors big block
New Orleans Pelicans center Derrick Favors comes up with the big block in crunch time against the Celtics.
Pelicans vs. Celtics Highlights: Zion Williamson slices through defense for the flush
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson weaves through the Celtics defense for the putback jam.
Pelicans vs. Celtics Highlights: Brandon Ingram baseline drive
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram makes a strong move to the rim and picks up the foul.
Pelicans vs. Celtics Highlights: Zion Williamson alley-oop slam
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball throws an inbound alley-oop pass to Zion Williamson for the slam.
Pelicans vs. Celtics Highlights: Jaxson Hayes fastbreak throwdown
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes flies down the lane for the monster fastbreak slam.
Pelicans vs. Celtics Highlights: Zion Williamson putback bucket and-1
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson corrals the missed shot and spins back to the rim for the bucket and-1.
Pelicans opening possession honors Kobe Bryant
The New Orleans Pelicans and Boston Celtics took 24-second shot clock violations to open the game in tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant.
Pelicans honor Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna with pregame tribute
The New Orleans Pelicans held a moment of silence for NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna ahead of their game against the Boston Celtics.
Pelicans Pregame: Alvin Gentry remembers Kobe Bryant
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry shares his memories of NBA legend Kobe Bryant ahead of the team's game against the Boston Celtics.
Highlights: Jrue Holiday | Pelicans vs. Celtics
Jrue Holiday leads the Pelicans with 25 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists in New Orleans' win over Boston on Sunday night.
