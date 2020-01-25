Denver Nuggets v New Orleans Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 24: Jrue Holiday #11 of the New Orleans Pelicans shoots the ball against the Denver Nuggets on January 24, 2020 at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

2019-20 Game 46: Pelicans vs. Nuggets Postgame Quotes 1-24-20

Posted: Jan 24, 2020

HEAD COACH ALVIN GENTRY

On Denver Nugget’s offensive rebounds winning the game:
“That’s where the game was. One hundred percent right there. I thought our initial defense was really good most of the plays they had and we gave up second shots, sometimes third shots. Fourteen offensive rebounds the first half and really, 11 the second half. That’s just too much to overcome. When you think about the fact that they had 106 shots at the basket and got over 40 percent of them back, that’s just another thing that’s tough to overcome. The one thing that it does to us is never allow us to get an opportunity to play in the open court because most of the time we’re taking the ball out of the basket on the second or third shot. That’s really where the game was. We had our moments. Seemed like every time we made a run back at them we got it to three, and they got an offensive rebound. We don’t have to look any further than that to see the difference in the game.”

On difficulty of reintegrating Zion Williamson:
“I don’t really buy that as an excuse for what happened tonight because he’s out there and has been positive with everything when he’s on the floor. He’s played great for us. At the end of the day, when he’s on the floor we’ve been plus 16 (points) tonight. It doesn’t have anything to do with integrating him back in and everything to do with us keeping them off the offensive boards. That’s where the game was. We can talk about integrating Zion in but there’s not anybody in the world that would like to add him in. Like I said, the minutes that he played we were plus 16. His integration is fine. We have to find a way to get ourselves into transition and the only way we can do that is not taking the ball out of the basket and getting our rebounds.”

FORWARD ZION WILLIAMSON

On his thoughts on his second game:
“My conditioning was a lot better even though it’s only been one game and I feel like I’m getting my chemistry back with my teammates.” 

On the issue allowing the Nuggets offensive rebounds:
“I mean, they’re the second best offensive rebounding team in the league and they showed us. I’m not going to sit here and sugarcoat anything and say like it was some … nah they just outrebounded us. I don’t think we wanted it enough tonight. We picked it up a bit in the second half, but it’s a game of two halves and we didn’t play both.”

On how he played in the minutes he had:
“I feel like I played alright. I think I missed a few passes to Jrue (Holiday) and Lonzo (Ball) threw to me, I feel like could have been a couple easy buckets. I was out there on the offensive rebound side so I feel like I could have done better with that as well.”

 GUARD JRUE HOLIDAY

On Pelicans’ offensive difficulties:
“I felt like we made a point of it. Sometimes, it just doesn’t go your way. They did a good job of five guys going in there and rebounding in the paint. They were being consistent about it, something we tried to make an adjustment to but didn’t do a very good job of.”

On if the struggle can be attributed to growing pains incorporating Zion in to the line-up:
“A little bit when you have somebody of that magnitude in for the first time. I felt like we go through stretches where, even when he’s not on the court, we have to pick it up a little bit. We’ll figure it out.”

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Highlights: JJ Redick pours in 18 points

Game 46: Pelicans vs. Nuggets 1/24/20

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Highlights: JJ Redick pours in 18 points
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Highlights: JJ Redick pours in 18 points

New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick scores 18 points shooting 71.4 percent from deep.
Jan 24, 2020  |  01:25
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Highlights: Josh Hart contributes 15 points off the bench
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Highlights: Josh Hart contributes 15 points off the bench

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart scores 15 vs. Denver.
Jan 24, 2020  |  01:57
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Highlights: Zion Williamson score 15 points
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Highlights: Zion Williamson score 15 points

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson shows his versatility by scoring 15 points in a variety of ways.
Jan 24, 2020  |  01:17
Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame: Jrue Holiday 1-24-2020
Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame: Jrue Holiday 1-24-2020

Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday recaps tonight's home game vs the Denver Nuggets
Jan 24, 2020  |  01:24
Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame: Alvin Gentry 1-24-2020
Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame: Alvin Gentry 1-24-2020

Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry recaps tonight's home game vs the Denver Nuggets
Jan 24, 2020  |  07:11
Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame: Zion Williamson 1-24-2020
Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame: Zion Williamson 1-24-2020

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson addressed media following Friday's loss to Denver.
Jan 24, 2020  |  02:38
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Highlights: Josh Hart And-1
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Highlights: Josh Hart And-1

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart draws contact and finishes the layup plus the foul.
Jan 24, 2020  |  00:09
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Highlights: Zion Williamson sends shot flying into stands
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Highlights: Zion Williamson sends shot flying into stands

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson elevates to block the shot and sends the ball flying into the stands.
Jan 24, 2020  |  00:12
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Highlights: Josh Hart pump fake and drive
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Highlights: Josh Hart pump fake and drive

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart uses the pump fake to get the defender in the air and finishes at the rim.
Jan 24, 2020  |  00:09
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Highlights: Jrue Holiday Euro-step finish
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Highlights: Jrue Holiday Euro-step finish

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday uses the Euro-step to slide past the defender for the bucket.
Jan 24, 2020  |  00:11
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Highlights: Zion Williamson finger roll
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Highlights: Zion Williamson finger roll

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson converts the finger roll finish.
Jan 24, 2020  |  00:15
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Highlights: Jrue Holiday finds E'Twaun Moore for the corner triple
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Highlights: Jrue Holiday finds E'Twaun Moore for the corner triple

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday hits the open E'Twaun Moore who buries the corner three.
Jan 24, 2020  |  00:09
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Highlights: Zion Williamson steal and score
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Highlights: Zion Williamson steal and score

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson creates the turnover and finishes with the left hand on the offensive end.
Jan 24, 2020  |  00:11
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Highlights: Lonzo Ball drills the triple
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Highlights: Lonzo Ball drills the triple

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball swishes the three from the wing.
Jan 24, 2020  |  00:10
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Highlights: Zion Williamson slams home alley-oop pass from Jrue Holiday
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Highlights: Zion Williamson slams home alley-oop pass from Jrue Holiday

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson throws down his first official NBA dunk off the feed from Jrue Holiday.
Jan 24, 2020  |  00:11
Pelicans vs Nuggets Shootaround: Brandon Ingram 1-24-20
Pelicans vs Nuggets Shootaround: Brandon Ingram 1-24-20

Brandon Ingram speaks to the media before the New Orleans Pelicans match up against the Denver Nuggets on January 24, 2020.
Jan 24, 2020  |  02:48
Pelicans vs Nuggets Shootaround: Zion Williamson 1-24-20
Pelicans vs Nuggets Shootaround: Zion Williamson 1-24-20

Zion Williamson talks about his first NBA game and discusses the New Orleans Pelicans match up against the Denver Nuggets on January 24, 2020.
Jan 24, 2020  |  03:51

