2019-20 Game 40: Pelicans at Celtics Postgame Quotes 1-11-20
Head Coach Alvin Gentry
Re: Celtics having something to prove
“Yeah, they did. We just never got any traction, offensively or defensively. They took us out of just about everything we tried to do. Obviously (Jayson) Tatum just shot the ball extremely, extremely well. We just never got into any kind of rhythm. Obviously being shorthanded against a team that’s desperate and has the ability to play at the level they that played at is just not a good thing.”
Can you take anything positive from tonight?
“I told the guys, if I’m not mistaken I think every team in the NBA lost a game by 30 last year. You still have to try and do the right thing; you have to try and get something out of those games, especially the bench players that really don’t get the consistent minutes. It gives you the opportunity to step up and almost earn extra minutes by the way you play. I thought Frank (Jackson) did a great job, and I thought he was locked in defensively. Those are the kinds of things that, when you get an opportunity, you’ve got to be ready to take advantage of that opportunity.”
Brandon Ingram
Have you seen teams change defenses and how they approach you over the last few weeks?
“Absolutely. It’s important for me to not let the defense dictate what I’m doing on offense. Of course you have to make adjustments; one thing I did a good job of is making adjustments. I think that kind of team and their defensive pressure were good. You’ve got to move the basketball and get off it a little bit and try to get back and tack off off that; I don’t think I did a good job of that tonight. I think we’ll look back at this film; we’ve got them again, and we’ll be better when we play them again.”
Biggest issue tonight on the defensive end?
“Being the aggressor, getting around screens. I think the screen and roll was big for us tonight; when they got down hill we weren’t able to recover and box out and rebound. Of course, we’re missing three of our guys, our main guys. What can you do? I think some guys stepped up.”
What was Jayson Tatum doing that was so hard to stop?
“He was coming off screens; when he found a mismatch, he attacked it. I mean, he’s a skillful player. He made a bunch of shots tonight. I think he got a good rhythm, and off course all his teammates got a good rhythm. It felt like they didn’t miss a shot tonight.”
Jaxson Hayes
What has it been like getting through how crazy your schedule has been these past few weeks?
“It’s definitely a struggle. Your body starts feeling it, obviously. Your mind says you want to be home; you want to be in your own bed, not just a hotel bed. That’s a huge difference, just playing that many of games in that amount of time.”
Does that mental toll impact your film study?
“No, I wouldn't say that. I try and not let that stuff affect me. I just do the best I can to block it out. Obviously I can’t not notice when my body’s sore, but all the mental stuff I just try blocking out.”
Has film study been of value to you as a rookie?
“Yeah, for sure. Just watching film, seeing people’s tendencies, all that type of stuff. It’s really important.”
Pelicans vs. Celtics Postgame: Alvin Gentry 1-11-20
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry recaps tonights game against the Boston Celtics.
| 04:11
Pelicans vs. Celtics Postgame: Jaxson Hayes 1-11-20
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes recaps tonights game against the Boston Celtics.
| 01:07
Brandon Ingram Highlights vs. Boston Celtics 1-11-20
Brandon Ingram (16 points) Highlights vs. Boston Celtics, 01/11/2020
| 01:52
Frank Jackson Highlights vs. Boston Celtics 1-11-20
Frank Jackson (22 points) Highlights vs. Boston Celtics, 01/11/2020
| 01:45
Jaxson Hayes Highlights vs. Boston Celtics 1-11-20
Jaxson Hayes (20 points) Highlights vs. Boston Celtics, 01/11/2020
| 01:54
Nickeil with a nice take in the paint | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights
Nickeil Alexander-Walker finds space and finishes vs Boston Celtics.
| 00:19
Brandon Ingram beats the 3rd quarter buzzer with a triple | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights
Brandon Ingram beats the buzzer with a three as the teams head into the 4th quarter.
| 00:08
Lonzo nice look to Jaxson for the Dunk | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights
Lonzo Ball with the sweet dish to Jaxson Hayes for the dunk vs the Boston Celtics
| 00:16
Pelicans vs Celtics 1st Half Highlights 1-11-20
1st half highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans at Boston Celtics game on Saturday, January 11, 2020
| 01:51
Jaxson Hayes 1-handed alley-oop slam from NAW | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights
Jaxson Hayes with the one-handed alley-oop slam from Nickeil Alexander-Walker vs the Boston Celtics.
| 00:11
Lonzo Ball sprints full court for the block | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights
Lonzo Ball doesn't give up on the play and gets the big time block vs the Boston Celtics
| 00:14
Lonzo Ball alley-oop to Jaxson Hayes | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights
Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball finds center Jaxson Hayes for the nice alley-oop vs the Boston Celtics
| 00:15
Jaxson Hayes And-1 | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights
Jaxson Hayes with the strong finish on the and-1 vs the Boston Celtics.
| 00:29
