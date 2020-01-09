Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images
2019-20 Game 38: Pelicans vs. Bulls Postgame Quotes 1-8-20
PELICANS HEAD COACH ALVIN GENTRY
On how the Pelicans were able to overcome Chicago’s defense in the first half:
“Yes, I thought we did a good job. You know, the thing about that team is that they play extremely hard. They play extremely, extremely hard. It doesn’t matter what the score is or whatever. They compete at a real high level. I thought we did a good job of having a little more ball-movement. I thought we held the ball a little bit too much, and the way they play is that you have to have ball-movement to move them. I thought we did a much better job of that at the start of the third quarter and obviously a much better job in the fourth quarter.”
PELICANS CENTER JAXSON HAYES
On if tonight’s game brought back memories of playing in the summer with Nickeil Alexander-Walker:
“A little bit because my and Nickeil’s first Summer League game was against the Bulls, so it was a little bit of a reminiscent thing.”
On if this is the best game he has played to this point in the season:
“I mean…I’d say stat-wise, yes. I can definitely do a lot more stuff to get better. I made a lot of mistakes today, so just focus on stuff like that.”
PELICANS GUARD NICKEIL ALEXANDER-WALKER:
On his extended minutes due to Jrue Holiday’s absence:
“It’s hard to fill Jrue’s shoes, but I’m just trying to do what I do best to bring to the team: pushing the pace early, trying to defend, get out in transition, drive and kick…just kind of blue-collar work. Trying to play hard and get the team where I can.”
On his chemistry with Jaxson Hayes on the pick-and-roll:
“Just playing with him now, I just kind of got a feel of where he is going to be. I was reading that they were leaving early, not waiting for me to pass it, so I just kind of timed it and tried to stay patient and it opened up. ”
Pelicans vs. Bulls Postgame: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 1-8-20
Head Coach Alvin Gentry speaks to the media following the Pelicans' win over the Chicago Bulls.
Game 38: Pelicans vs. Bulls 1/8/20
Pelicans vs. Bulls Postgame: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 1-8-20
Head Coach Alvin Gentry speaks to the media following the Pelicans' win over the Chicago Bulls.
| 05:32
Pelicans vs. Bulls Postgame: Nickeil Alexander-Walker 1-8-20
Nickeil talks about the Pelicans' win over the Chicago Bulls.
| 01:46
Pelicans vs. Bulls Postgame: Jaxson Hayes 1-8-20
Jaxson Hayes talks about the Pelicans' win over the Chicago Bulls.
| 02:08
Brandon Ingram pours in 29 points vs. Bulls
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram notches a team-high 29 points vs. Bulls.
| 01:58
JJ Redick tallies 24 points in the Pelicans win vs. Bulls
JJ Redick highlights from the Pelicans win vs. Bulls.
| 01:56
Pelicans vs. Bulls Highlights: JJ Redick with 6 3-pointers in the win
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick buries six triples against the Chicago Bulls.
| 01:05
Pelicans On-Court Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram vs. Chicago Bulls
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram talks about the team's performance following the 123-108 win over the Chicago Bulls.
| 01:43
Pelicans vs. Bulls Highlights: Jaxson Hayes swats the shot
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes sends Zach LaVine's shot flying out of bounds.
| 00:17
Pelicans vs. Bulls Highlights: Brandon Ingram tomahawk slam
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram cuts to the basket and finishes the vicious one-handed dunk off of the JJ Redick assist.
| 00:11
Pelicans vs. Bulls Highlights: Jaxson Hayes soars for the alley-oop slam
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes elevates for the alley-oop slam delivered from Brandon Ingram.
| 00:21
Pelicans vs. Bulls Highlights: Josh Hart steal and score
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart creates the turnover and finishes at the offensive end.
| 00:13
Pelicans vs. Bulls Highlights: Nickeil Alexander-Walker finds Jaxson Hayes for thunderous slam
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker connects with Jaxson Hayes a second time for the hammer.
| 00:15
Pelicans vs. Bulls Highlights: Nickeil Alexander-Walker lobs to Jaxson Hayes for the reverse jam
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker finds fellow rookie Jaxson Hayes for the reverse alley-oop dunk.
| 00:11
Pelicans vs. Bulls Highlights: Brandon Ingram finds the cutting Derrick Favors
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram hit the cutting Derrick Favors in transition for the flush.
| 00:20
Pelicans vs. Bulls Highlights: JJ Redick delivers dime to Lonzo Ball
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball finds JJ Redick on the inbound who dishes back to Ball underneath for the layup.
| 00:12
Pelicans Shootaround: Jrue Holiday 1-8-20
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday talks to the media prior to Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls.
| 01:43
Pelicans Shootaround: Nickeil Alexander-Walker 1-8-20
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker talks to the media prior to tonight's game against the Chicago Bulls.
| 01:43
Get Hype: Pelicans vs. Bulls
New Orleans Pelicans host the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday January 8, 2020 at the Smoothie King Center. Get your tickets at https://seatgeek.com/new-orleans-pelicans-tickets. Be there!
| 00:30
NEXT UP: