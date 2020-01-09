2019-20 Game 38: Pelicans vs. Bulls Postgame Quotes 1-8-20

PELICANS HEAD COACH ALVIN GENTRY

On how the Pelicans were able to overcome Chicago’s defense in the first half:

“Yes, I thought we did a good job. You know, the thing about that team is that they play extremely hard. They play extremely, extremely hard. It doesn’t matter what the score is or whatever. They compete at a real high level. I thought we did a good job of having a little more ball-movement. I thought we held the ball a little bit too much, and the way they play is that you have to have ball-movement to move them. I thought we did a much better job of that at the start of the third quarter and obviously a much better job in the fourth quarter.”

PELICANS CENTER JAXSON HAYES

On if tonight’s game brought back memories of playing in the summer with Nickeil Alexander-Walker:

“A little bit because my and Nickeil’s first Summer League game was against the Bulls, so it was a little bit of a reminiscent thing.”

On if this is the best game he has played to this point in the season:

“I mean…I’d say stat-wise, yes. I can definitely do a lot more stuff to get better. I made a lot of mistakes today, so just focus on stuff like that.”

PELICANS GUARD NICKEIL ALEXANDER-WALKER:

On his extended minutes due to Jrue Holiday’s absence:

“It’s hard to fill Jrue’s shoes, but I’m just trying to do what I do best to bring to the team: pushing the pace early, trying to defend, get out in transition, drive and kick…just kind of blue-collar work. Trying to play hard and get the team where I can.”

On his chemistry with Jaxson Hayes on the pick-and-roll:

“Just playing with him now, I just kind of got a feel of where he is going to be. I was reading that they were leaving early, not waiting for me to pass it, so I just kind of timed it and tried to stay patient and it opened up. ”