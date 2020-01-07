2019-20 Game 37: Pelicans vs. Jazz Postgame Quotes 1-6-20

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

On an explanation for the finish:

“Don’t have an explanation. All we did is exactly what we were supposed to do: took the ball, drove it hard to the basket, and then they determined that it wasn’t a foul. End of game.”

On the Pelicans committing six turnovers the entire game:

“They did everything that I asked them to do. They played hard and they stayed in the game. Even when we got down 11 points, they played hard, they executed, they grinded and clawed their way back and we deserved to win that game.”

On playing without Jrue Holiday:

“I thought the guys were great. I thought the bench played really good. Nickeil (Alexander-Walker) gave us some minutes. Frank (Jackson) gave us a few minutes here and there. E’Twaun (Moore) came off the bench and played well. Josh (Hart) had a starting role – I thought he did a good job for us. We did everything we’re supposed to do.”

Pelicans Guard Lonzo Ball

On what he saw in the last seconds of the game:

“It was a foul…nothing more, nothing less. We should have gotten two free throws, but we didn’t.”

On if he was trying to call a timeout after the rebound:

Pelicans Forward Brandon Ingram:

“After the rebound…I mean when we came back on defense, I looked at coach (Gentry) and he said ‘Get a stop and call timeout.’ So that was the plan, but when [Brandon Ingram] was going full stride, not many people can stop that.”

On what he saw happening in the last seconds of the game:

“It don’t really think it matters what I saw. The referees were saying something different; he didn’t call a foul. [So] we just prepare for our next game and prepare for any game situations, and how we can keep that [defense] really good in the new year.”

On if he believes he was fouled on the final play of the game:

“I felt like I got hit, but the referee [saw] it differently so that’s the reality of it.”

On if he was discouraged about not getting to the free throw line down the stretch:

“It’s not discouraging at all. I think we’ll continue to put the pressure on them and eventually we will try to get some calls way down the line, but it’s important for us to keep the pressure on the rim. That’s a good shot for us and a good shot for our team, and we’ll continue to do that.”