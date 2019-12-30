2019-20 Game 34: Pelicans vs. Rockets Postgame Quotes 12-29-19

HEAD COACH ALVIN GENTRY

On sharing the ball:

"I think Jrue (Holiday) wants to have a primary ball-handler out there so that he can be a slasher and a cutter, and obviously Brandon (Ingram) can go get his own shot and seems to hit the big shot that closes out games for us. I thought E’Twaun (Moore) was great; when we were struggling and down nine, he was the guy who got us back over the hump."

On Lonzo Ball’s performance:

"Lonzo had the pace of the game exactly where we wanted it. He managed to push it and create open shots. I think he’s been playing well for us. He played exceptionally well tonight. He’s put in a lot of work on his three-point shooting: before practice, after practice, he’s spent a lot of time doing that, and you saw the results tonight."

GUARD LONZO BALL

On how comfortable he feels in these last few games:

"I’m just getting my legs back. I’ve been out for pretty much nine months before I got here, so I’m just trying to do what I can do to help my team out, and the defense is picking up as well."

On how fun it was to finish the fourth quarter the way they did:

"I mean the fourth quarter was big. We knew we needed a strong push to get the win and we came into it down. Credit to our defense – we picked it up and offense followed."

FORWARD BRANDON INGRAM

On how he thinks the team performed overall:

"As a team, I think everybody did their job. They took the open looks that they had and many guys were very aggressive on the offensive end. E’Twaun [Moore], Lonzo [Ball] were really aggressive with scoring the baskets and distributing for others so it was really good to see. Jrue [Holiday] is always good on both sides of the basketball, so it helped a lot."

On Lonzo Ball’s performance:

"It’s exciting to see the work pay off. Everything he does in his routine, and his repetition to come out here and fulfilled a good game tonight."

GUARD E'TWAUN MOORE

On his thoughts on tonight’s game and making big shots:

"It was a big energy game. They came out playing hard and they were playing short-handed so they were playing (hard). In the fourth quarter, I saw the score and was like, ‘We need to pick it up.’ So it was good to make some shots and help us build a lead."

On what he did to get himself going on the offensive end:

"I tried to move and tried to stay active. They did a good job of switching low and up, so I tried to stay active and keep moving…try to get them to lose me in between. I got some open shots and was knocking them down."