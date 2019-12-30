2019-20 Game 34: Pelicans vs. Rockets Postgame Quotes 12-29-19
HEAD COACH ALVIN GENTRY
On sharing the ball:
"I think Jrue (Holiday) wants to have a primary ball-handler out there so that he can be a slasher and a cutter, and obviously Brandon (Ingram) can go get his own shot and seems to hit the big shot that closes out games for us. I thought E’Twaun (Moore) was great; when we were struggling and down nine, he was the guy who got us back over the hump."
On Lonzo Ball’s performance:
"Lonzo had the pace of the game exactly where we wanted it. He managed to push it and create open shots. I think he’s been playing well for us. He played exceptionally well tonight. He’s put in a lot of work on his three-point shooting: before practice, after practice, he’s spent a lot of time doing that, and you saw the results tonight."
GUARD LONZO BALL
On how comfortable he feels in these last few games:
"I’m just getting my legs back. I’ve been out for pretty much nine months before I got here, so I’m just trying to do what I can do to help my team out, and the defense is picking up as well."
On how fun it was to finish the fourth quarter the way they did:
"I mean the fourth quarter was big. We knew we needed a strong push to get the win and we came into it down. Credit to our defense – we picked it up and offense followed."
FORWARD BRANDON INGRAM
On how he thinks the team performed overall:
"As a team, I think everybody did their job. They took the open looks that they had and many guys were very aggressive on the offensive end. E’Twaun [Moore], Lonzo [Ball] were really aggressive with scoring the baskets and distributing for others so it was really good to see. Jrue [Holiday] is always good on both sides of the basketball, so it helped a lot."
On Lonzo Ball’s performance:
"It’s exciting to see the work pay off. Everything he does in his routine, and his repetition to come out here and fulfilled a good game tonight."
GUARD E'TWAUN MOORE
On his thoughts on tonight’s game and making big shots:
"It was a big energy game. They came out playing hard and they were playing short-handed so they were playing (hard). In the fourth quarter, I saw the score and was like, ‘We need to pick it up.’ So it was good to make some shots and help us build a lead."
On what he did to get himself going on the offensive end:
"I tried to move and tried to stay active. They did a good job of switching low and up, so I tried to stay active and keep moving…try to get them to lose me in between. I got some open shots and was knocking them down."
Pelicans v. Rockets Postgame: E'Twaun Moore 12-29-19
E'twaun Moore speaks to the media after the New Orleans Pelicans defeat the Houston Rockets at Smoothie King Center on December 29, 2019.
Game 34: Pelicans vs. Rockets 12/29/19
| 03:06
Pelicans v. Rockets Postgame: Lonzo Ball 12-29-19
Lonzo Ball speaks to the media after the New Orleans Pelicans defeat the Houston Rockets at Smoothie King Center on December 29, 2019.
| 01:20
Pelicans v. Rockets Postgame: Brandon Ingram 12-29-19
Brandon Ingram speaks to the media after the New Orleans Pelicans defeat the Houston Rockets at Smoothie King Center on December 29, 2019.
| 03:50
Pelicans v. Rockets postgame: Alvin Gentry 12-29-19
Head Coach Alvin Gentry speaks to the media after the New Orleans Pelicans defeat the Houston Rockets at Smoothie King Center on December 29, 2019.
| 03:29
Pelicans v. Rockets Postgame: Jrue Holiday 12-29-19
Jrue Holiday speaks to the media after the New Orleans Pelicans defeat the Houston Rockets at Smoothie King Center on December 29, 2019.
| 04:11
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Lonzo Ball drains career-high seven 3-pointers vs. Houston Rockets
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball knocked down a career-high seven three-pointers in the team's win over the Houston Rockets.
| 00:01
60-Second Recap: New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets
Check out the highlights from the Pelicans 127-112 win over the Houston Rockets.
| 00:01
Pelicans On-Court Postgame Interview: E'Twaun Moore vs. Rockets
New Orleans Pelicans guard E'Twaun Moore talks about his performance in the team's win over the Houston Rockets.
| 01:18
Pelicans vs. Rockets Highlights: E'Twaun Moore heat check
New Orleans Pelicans guard E'Twaun Moore heats up in the fourth quarter, sinking four consecutive triples.
| 00:44
New Orleans Pelicans with a 13-0 Run vs. Houston Rockets
New Orleans Pelicans goes on a 13-0 tear early in the fourth quarter to regain the lead.
| 00:00
Pelicans vs. Rockets Highlights: Derrick Favors spin and slam
New Orleans Pelicans center Derrick Favors spins to the rim for the slam dunk.
| 00:08
Pelicans vs. Rockets Highlights: Jrue Holiday reverse lay-up
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday slices through the defense for the reverse lay-up.
| 00:11
Pelicans vs. Rockets Highlights: Brandon Ingram rejection
December 29, 2019: Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans - Highlights of Brandon Ingram
| 00:16
Pelicans vs. Rockets Highlights: Lonzo Ball drills the deep three
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball rattles home the deep three-pointer to close out the first half against the Rockets.
| 00:20
Pelicans vs. Rockets Highlights: Jrue Holiday spins in for the layup
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday spins past the defense for the score.
| 00:00
Pelicans vs. Rockets Highlights: Jrue Holiday dishes to Jahlil Okafor
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday drives and dishes to Jahlil Okafor for the bucket.
| 00:15
Pelicans vs. Rockets Highlights: Jaxson Hayes rises up
December 29, 2019: Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans - Highlights of Jaxson Hayes
| 00:17
Pelicans vs. Rockets Highlights: Lonzo Ball fast-break buckets
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball pushes it up the floor and finishes with the lay-up.
| 00:15
Get Hype: Pelicans vs. Rockets
New Orleans Pelicans host the Houston Rockets on Sunday December 29, 2019 at the Smoothie King Center. Get your tickets at https://seatgeek.com/new-orleans-pelicans-tickets
| 00:32
