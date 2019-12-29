2019-20 Game 33: Pelicans vs. Pacers Postgame Quotes 12-28-19

HEAD COACH ALVIN GENTRY

On taking over the game offensively:

“Our thought when we walked out of the locker room was to try to outscore LSU, which wasn’t easy to do. I thought in the first quarter we came out and played hard. We weren’t quite there; our timing was off a little bit, but I thought in the second quarter we locked in and played pretty good the rest of the way.”

On Derrick Favors’s impact:

“Our defense is settling in, especially in the rebounding part of it. They’re one of the best rebounding teams in the league, and, actually, we outrebounded them. Just having [Derrick Favors] back and having that veteran presence meant a lot, especially in rebounding. Having him back has been great.”

GUARD LONZO BALL

On how it feels to hold another team under 100 points and what the team’s defense has been looking like:

“We just know that it starts with defense. All of our wins come from us playing good defense. We’re just trying to carry that out through the season.”

On how it feels to rebound from the team’s 13-game losing streak:

“We still have a lot of work to do to make that ground back up, but we’re moving in the right direction.”

GUARD JRUE HOLIDAY

On if he has noticed the team is playing more confidently:

“I think that comes with wins, but at the same time I think that also comes with some of the losses toward the beginning of the winning where it was kind of down the stretch and we had to get stops and make plays. I think just building from getting our defense better and building from stopping teams has really helped us.”

On how it felt to play against both of his brothers tonight:

“It was cool. I beat them and I got their jerseys, so I’ll hang those up. It was fun. My whole family is here – family and friends – so just to be able to share that moment on the court even from a family standpoint where I’m going back and – I’m not going to brag because we know what happened, but it’s a good feeling for me.”

FORWARD BRANDON INGRAM

On if he has noticed a boost of confidence in the team’s performance since breaking the losing streak:

“I think it’s all in believing in schemes. It’s not overthinking what we are doing, it’s going out and playing the game of basketball. I think everybody is feeling pretty comfortable on what they are doing on the defensive end and that’s relating to our rhythm in our offense.”