2019-20 Game 33: Pelicans vs. Pacers Postgame Quotes 12-28-19
On taking over the game offensively:
“Our thought when we walked out of the locker room was to try to outscore LSU, which wasn’t easy to do. I thought in the first quarter we came out and played hard. We weren’t quite there; our timing was off a little bit, but I thought in the second quarter we locked in and played pretty good the rest of the way.”
On Derrick Favors’s impact:
“Our defense is settling in, especially in the rebounding part of it. They’re one of the best rebounding teams in the league, and, actually, we outrebounded them. Just having [Derrick Favors] back and having that veteran presence meant a lot, especially in rebounding. Having him back has been great.”
GUARD LONZO BALL
On how it feels to hold another team under 100 points and what the team’s defense has been looking like:
“We just know that it starts with defense. All of our wins come from us playing good defense. We’re just trying to carry that out through the season.”
On how it feels to rebound from the team’s 13-game losing streak:
“We still have a lot of work to do to make that ground back up, but we’re moving in the right direction.”
On if he has noticed the team is playing more confidently:
“I think that comes with wins, but at the same time I think that also comes with some of the losses toward the beginning of the winning where it was kind of down the stretch and we had to get stops and make plays. I think just building from getting our defense better and building from stopping teams has really helped us.”
On how it felt to play against both of his brothers tonight:
“It was cool. I beat them and I got their jerseys, so I’ll hang those up. It was fun. My whole family is here – family and friends – so just to be able to share that moment on the court even from a family standpoint where I’m going back and – I’m not going to brag because we know what happened, but it’s a good feeling for me.”
FORWARD BRANDON INGRAM
On if he has noticed a boost of confidence in the team’s performance since breaking the losing streak:
“I think it’s all in believing in schemes. It’s not overthinking what we are doing, it’s going out and playing the game of basketball. I think everybody is feeling pretty comfortable on what they are doing on the defensive end and that’s relating to our rhythm in our offense.”
Calls of the Game: New Orleans Pelicans vs Indiana Pacers - Game 33 - Dec. 28, 2019
Hear the voice of the New Orleans Pelicans, Todd Graffagnini, call the Pelicans game against the Indiana Pacers on the Pelicans Radio Network, ESPN 100.3 FM New Orleans. Listen in.
Pelicans-Pacers Postgame: Alvin Gentry 12-28-19
New Orleans head coach Alvin Gentry talks about the Pelicans' big win over the Indiana Pacers
| 03:29
Pelicans vs. Pacers Highlights: Brandon Ingram pours in 24 points
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram scores 24 points in the win.
| 01:58
Pelicans-Pacers Postgame: Lonzo Ball 12-28-19
New Orleans guard Lonzo Ball talks about the Pelicans' big win over the Indiana Pacers
| 01:20
Pelicans vs. Pacers Highlights: Jrue Holiday scores 20 points
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday notches 20 points against his brothers' team.
| 01:52
Pelicans vs. Pacers Highlights: JJ Redick scores 15 points
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick scores 15 points on 3-of-7 from deep.
| 01:16
Pelicans-Pacers Postgame: Jrue Holiday 12-28-19
New Orleans guard Jrue Holiday talks about the Pelicans' big win over the Indiana Pacers
| 04:07
Pelicans vs. Pacers highlights: Brandon Ingram finds Josh Hart for the corner three
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram drives and dishes to Josh Hart for the corner triple.
| 00:09
Pelicans vs. Pacers Highlights: Jrue Holiday lobs to Jaxson Hayes for the dunk
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday finds Jaxson Hayes for the alley-oop slam.
| 00:12
Pelicans vs. Pacers Highlights: Derrick Favors steal and slam
New Orleans Pelicans center Derrick Favors steals the ball and finishes with a slam.
| 00:15
Pelicans vs. Pacers Highlights: Derrick Favors steal leads to Jrue Holiday score
New Orleans Pelicans center Derrick Favors creates the turnover and dishes to Jrue Holiday who finishes the layup.
| 00:11
Pelicans vs. Pacers Highlights: Jrue Holiday spin and score
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday spins to the rim and scores off of the Jaxson Hayes assist.
| 00:10
Pelicans vs. Pacers Highlights: Jaxson Hayes steal leads to Josh Hart bucket
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes steals the ball and passes ahead to Josh Hart who finishes the layup.
| 00:11
Pelicans vs. Pacers Highlights: Lonzo Ball step-back three
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball creates separation and drills the step-back triple.
| 00:14
Pelicans vs. Pacers Highlights: JJ Redick buries the triple
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick swishes the three off of the Jrue Holiday assist.
| 00:10
