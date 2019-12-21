2019-20 Game 30: Pelicans vs. Warriors Postgame Quotes 12-20-19

PELICANS HEAD COACH ALVIN GENTRY

On the game tonight:

“We didn’t start the game off the right way. We didn’t establish anything until the second quarter so already we are behind the eight ball. We turn the ball over nine times in the first quarter, things like that we can’t do especially if you are trying to win a basketball game on the road, regardless of the team you are playing. You gotta be tough and you can’t turn the ball over and you gotta be able to knock down shots. At the end of the day you can’t come on the road and shoot 42 percent (from the field), 25 (percent) from three and expect to win. From the second quarter on we did a good job, but obviously D-Lo (D’Angelo Russell) made some pretty big shots but that’s what he is supposed to do. We had a six-point lead with two and a half minutes remaining and we have to find a way to win that game.”

On the slow start:

“We just had to make shots. It’s no mystery. We have to come up with stops and make shots. It’s a simple remedy. We don’t get the ball into the basket and they do and that’s how they can erase a sixpoint lead and we can’t hold a six-point lead.”

PELICANS GUARD LONZO BALL

On letting the lead slip away late in the game:

“We were in a good position. I think we were up six points with two minutes to go. I think our start really affected us. Being down by 20 again today and then having to use a lot of our energy to get back into it, we ran outta gas at the end. I know speaking for myself I didn’t come out the way I was supposed to. Like I said we turned it around but we didn’t finish the game.”

On improving:

“Yeah I think it has to do with our energy. We can’t determine if we are gonna make shots or not, but I think we can play defense, stop them from scoring and go from there. So I think our energy just needs to be better.”

On closing out close games:

“We look at tapes all year. We haven’t been able to close out these games. We get down early get the lead back and then don’t close it out at the end.”

PELICANS GUARD JRUE HOLIDAY

On slow starts to games:

“It’s just attention to detail really, making that a point of emphasize really. But at the end of the day we’re up six with a couple minutes left. We did what we needed to the point where they just came down and made some big plays.”

On the last two minutes of the game:

“They just came down and made some big plays, D-Lo (D’Angelo Russell) had a nice shot. Its basketball right? I go down I miss a wide open one I think is in but it goes in and out. At least looking at the stat sheet, it kind of seems like it came down to free throw shooting. I have to make my free throws, I think they did a pretty good job but everything else is pretty much equal, again we gave ourselves a chance.”

On closing out games:

“I think today our defense was really good, we did really well, besides the first quarter. I thought we played defense very very well. They just made some big shots.”

On D’Angelo Russell:

“I mean just again, making plays. Down the stretch, I wouldn’t even say they’re open shots, he just made some tough shots and that’s what he’s supposed to do right.”

PELICANS FORWARD BRANDON INGRAM

On eliminating slow starts:

“We could’ve communicated a little better. I had a few mistakes in the first quarter and we needed to be more aggressive in the first quarter. I’ll look back at the film but I don’t think we put some stops

together at the end of the game. Our offense is going to come I know it. All things can be corrected and we just need to try to get better.”

On what to improve:

“We just need to have a sense of urgency. Every time we come out we should have some pride. We wanna be a super hard playing team and be an aggressor all night.”