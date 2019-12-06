2019-20 Game 22: Pelicans vs. Suns Postgame Quotes 12-5-19

HEAD COACH ALVIN GENTRY

On the Pelicans’ performance in the fourth quarter:

“I thought we did a good job. We bounced back. I’m very pleased with how we played in the fourth quarter. Against a team like that, you know, the game comes down to a couple of plays here and there. It was our defense that [got us back in the game]… We were locked in, and we were guarding.”

GUARD JRUE HOLIDAY

On what changed toward the end of the game for the team:

"Honestly, I think the energy shifted. I think that when Nickeil (Alexander-Walker), Frank (Jackson), Lonzo (Ball), Jaxson (Hayes) – when they're in the game it just kind of turned it up and from there...I think at the start of third we kind of came out slow but they really came out with fire and juice and motivated the whole team."

FORWARD BRANDON INGRAM

On returning to the game after getting stiches above his eye:

"I just wanted to fight with my team. I've been through way worse [stuff] than just getting my head hit on whatever kind of floor it is. To be with my team and play the game of basketball is my profession and that's something I would love to do."

On if there is a positive outcome or something to learn from tonight’s loss:

“Absolutely, this was a very win-able game. I think we definitely should have won this basketball game. I don't know what happened in the third quarter, but if I was there in the third quarter with all of the flopping and the other [stuff] that was going on, we would have won that basketball game."