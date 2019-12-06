Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images
2019-20 Game 22: Pelicans vs. Suns Postgame Quotes 12-5-19
On the Pelicans’ performance in the fourth quarter:
“I thought we did a good job. We bounced back. I’m very pleased with how we played in the fourth quarter. Against a team like that, you know, the game comes down to a couple of plays here and there. It was our defense that [got us back in the game]… We were locked in, and we were guarding.”
On what changed toward the end of the game for the team:
"Honestly, I think the energy shifted. I think that when Nickeil (Alexander-Walker), Frank (Jackson), Lonzo (Ball), Jaxson (Hayes) – when they're in the game it just kind of turned it up and from there...I think at the start of third we kind of came out slow but they really came out with fire and juice and motivated the whole team."
On returning to the game after getting stiches above his eye:
"I just wanted to fight with my team. I've been through way worse [stuff] than just getting my head hit on whatever kind of floor it is. To be with my team and play the game of basketball is my profession and that's something I would love to do."
On if there is a positive outcome or something to learn from tonight’s loss:
“Absolutely, this was a very win-able game. I think we definitely should have won this basketball game. I don't know what happened in the third quarter, but if I was there in the third quarter with all of the flopping and the other [stuff] that was going on, we would have won that basketball game."
Pelicans vs. Suns Postgame: Brandon Ingram 12-5-19
Brandon Ingram talks about his gutsy performance tonight against the Phoenix Suns.
Game 22: Pelicans vs. Suns 12/5/19
Pelicans vs. Suns Postgame: Brandon Ingram 12-5-19
Brandon Ingram talks about his gutsy performance tonight against the Phoenix Suns.
| 01:15
Pelicans vs. Suns Postgame: Alvin Gentry 12-5-19
Head Coach Alvin Gentry speaks to the media following the Pelicans' OT loss to the Phoenix Suns.
| 05:35
Pelicans vs. Suns Highlights: Jaxson Hayes contributes 17 points
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes scores 17 points vs. Suns.
| 01:53
Pelicans vs. Suns Highlights: Lonzo Ball scores season-high 20 points
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball scores a season-best 20 vs. Suns.
| 01:52
Pelicans vs. Suns Highlights: Brandon Ingram pours in 21 points
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram notches 21 points vs. Suns.
| 01:45
Pelicans vs. Suns Highlights: JJ Redick scores a team-high 26
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick records 26 points vs. Suns.
| 01:50
Pelicans vs. Suns Highlights: Jrue Holiday scores 23 points
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday tallies 23 points vs. Suns.
| 01:46
Pelicans vs. Suns Postgame: Lonzo Ball 12-5-19
Lonzo Ball talks about his big game tonight in the Pelicans' OT loss to the Suns.
| 01:03
Pelicans vs. Suns Highlights: Lonzo Ball with 10 Points in the 4th Quarter vs. Phoenix Suns
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball tallies 10 Points in the 4th Quarter.
| 00:29
Pelicans vs. Suns Highlights: Brandon Ingram drives for the And-1
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram drives hard and finishes the And-1 to even it up in OT.
| 00:10
Pelicans at Suns Highlights: Jaxson Hayes throws down the hammer
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes rises high for the one-handed poster.
| 00:13
Pelicans vs. Suns Highlights: Nicolò Melli steal and score
Pelicans forward Nicolò Melli creates the turnover and finishes at the other end with the slam.
| 00:10
Pelicans vs. Suns Highlights: Jaxson Hayes throws it down
New Orleans Pelicans rookie Jaxson Hayes flies to the rim and flushes the two-handed slam.
| 00:22
Pelicans vs. Suns Highlights: JJ Redick connects on the 4-point play
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick drills the triple while drawing the foul.
| 00:08
Pelicans vs. Suns Highlights: Brandon Ingram spins to the basket
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram drives and spins for the rim for the bucket.
| 00:14
Pelicans vs. Suns Highlights: Brandon Ingram finds the cutting Jaxson Hayes for the And-1
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram finds Jaxson Hayes who records the basket plus the foul.
| 00:15
Pelicans-Suns Shootaround: Brandon Ingram 12-5-2019
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks with media prior to tonight's home match-up vs the Phoenix Suns at 7:00pm. Watch on Fox Sports New Orleans or listen on ESPN 100.3 FM
| 01:46
NEXT UP: