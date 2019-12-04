Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images
2019-20 Game 21: Pelicans vs. Mavericks Postgame Quotes 12-3-19
On tonight’s offensive struggles for the Pelicans:
"You’ve got to be able to score and we couldn’t get the ball in the basket tonight. At the end of the third quarter, they were shooting 39%. We gave up eight threes in the fourth quarter and they shot 55% so we were – we never had the opportunity to really kind of make a run at it because you’ve got to be able to get the ball in the basket. Obviously, we were coming up with stops. They missed 50 shots. You’ve got to be able to convert and it wasn’t like we gave a ton of offensive rebounds up – we gave up 10 offensive rebounds. There’s 40 shots – I mean there’s 40 possessions out there where we have to try to score. We just struggled from the field, we struggled – we missed 12 layups. We missed 21 shots in the paint so you can really good defensively, but you have to find a way to put it in the basket. We didn’t get it in the basket tonight."
On offensive opportunities tonight and Luka Dončić’s performance:
"They’re good looks, but you’ve got to step up and you got to knock them down and we just didn’t do that. I thought the game started well, the pace of the game was good, we had good ball movement and then we just couldn’t get the ball in the basket for really the last three quarters. That’s a really, really good team with a great player on it. He (Luka Dončić) pretty much carried them tonight. Anytime they needed anything done, he did it and that’s without even playing the fourth quarter. So he’s a tremendous player and did a great job tonight. 33 points, 18 rebounds, from that position is pretty impressive."
On what he thinks went wrong tonight offensively:
"[We] didn't make shots. I feel like we some good shots but we couldn't put them in the basket."
On if he feels there is a lack of energy from the team:
"I feel like the energy gets low when you go in. I think we got some good shots, but again that kind of depletes you."
On how difficult this losing streak has been and what the major issues are:
"Some of the same issues, but some are different. Teams play different line-ups. Sometimes it's first half, sometimes it's finishing games, sometimes it's coming out in the second half. A little bit of the same and a little bit different."
On what he thinks went wrong tonight offensively and what was difficult:
"It was pretty difficult. We got the looks that we wanted in most cases, we just have to step into them and knock them down. I think in our last few games we haven't finished well around the rim either. I think if we can have a little more of a sense of urgency on the defensive end we'll be fine."
On where he thinks the team's confidence level is:
"I think we are fine. We are getting the stuff that we want to get. We just have to step into it and knock the shots. I missed shots tonight. A lot of guys missed shots tonight that were good looks for the fourth quarter so we just [have to] continue to stay together."
Pelicans-Mavericks Postgame: Jrue Holiday 12-3-2019
Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday recaps tonight's home game vs the Dallas Mavericks
Game 21: Pelicans vs. Mavericks 12/3/19
Pelicans-Mavericks Postgame: Jrue Holiday 12-3-2019
Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday recaps tonight's home game vs the Dallas Mavericks
| 01:25
Pelicans-Mavericks Postgame: Brandon Ingram 12-3-2019
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram recaps tonight's home game vs the Dallas Mavericks
| 02:17
Pelicans-Mavericks Postgame: Alvin Gentry 12-3-2019
Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry recaps tonight's home game vs the Dallas Mavericks
| 07:36
Pelicans vs. Mavericks Highlights | Nickeil Alexander-Walker up and under
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker drives around the defense and flips home the bucket.
| 00:10
Pelicans vs. Mavericks Highlights | Brandon Ingram spins past Seth Curry
December 03, 2019: Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans - Highlights of Brandon Ingram
| 00:20
Pelicans vs. Mavericks Highlights | Brandon Ingram Reverse Bankshot
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram drives to the lane and flips up the reverse off the glass.
| 00:18
Pelicans vs. Mavericks Highlights | Jrue Holiday Jam
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday rises up and slams it home.
| 00:09
Pelicans vs. Mavericks Highlights | Nicolo Melli Block and Floater
New Orleans Pelicans forward Nicolo Melli races back on defense for the block and knocks down the floater on the next possession.
| 00:22
Pelicans vs. Mavericks Highlights | Jrue Holiday Spin Moves
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday spins all the way to the rim.
| 00:19
Pelicans vs. Mavericks Highlights | Brandon Ingram Slam
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram finishes the strong move to the rim with a slam.
| 00:09
Pelicans-Mavericks Shootaround: Lonzo Ball 12-3-2019
Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball speask with media prior to tonight's hom match-up vs the Dallas Mavericks at 6:30pm. Watch the game on TNT or listen on ESPN 100.3 FM
| 01:26
Pelicans-Mavericks Shootaround: E'Twaun Moore 12-3-2019
Pelicans forward E'Twaun Moore speaks with media prior to tonight's home match-up vs the Dallas Mavericks at 6:30pm. Watch on TNT or listen on ESPN 100.3 FM
| 02:14
TNT Gameday Preview: Mavericks-Pelicans
Kevin McHale and Jim Jackson look ahead to the Mavericks taking on the Pelicans on TNT, Tuesday at 7:30 pm.
| 00:02
NEXT UP: