2019-20 Game 21: Pelicans vs. Mavericks Postgame Quotes 12-3-19

HEAD COACH ALVIN GENTRY

On tonight’s offensive struggles for the Pelicans:

"You’ve got to be able to score and we couldn’t get the ball in the basket tonight. At the end of the third quarter, they were shooting 39%. We gave up eight threes in the fourth quarter and they shot 55% so we were – we never had the opportunity to really kind of make a run at it because you’ve got to be able to get the ball in the basket. Obviously, we were coming up with stops. They missed 50 shots. You’ve got to be able to convert and it wasn’t like we gave a ton of offensive rebounds up – we gave up 10 offensive rebounds. There’s 40 shots – I mean there’s 40 possessions out there where we have to try to score. We just struggled from the field, we struggled – we missed 12 layups. We missed 21 shots in the paint so you can really good defensively, but you have to find a way to put it in the basket. We didn’t get it in the basket tonight."

On offensive opportunities tonight and Luka Dončić’s performance:

"They’re good looks, but you’ve got to step up and you got to knock them down and we just didn’t do that. I thought the game started well, the pace of the game was good, we had good ball movement and then we just couldn’t get the ball in the basket for really the last three quarters. That’s a really, really good team with a great player on it. He (Luka Dončić) pretty much carried them tonight. Anytime they needed anything done, he did it and that’s without even playing the fourth quarter. So he’s a tremendous player and did a great job tonight. 33 points, 18 rebounds, from that position is pretty impressive."

GUARD JRUE HOLIDAY

On what he thinks went wrong tonight offensively:

"[We] didn't make shots. I feel like we some good shots but we couldn't put them in the basket."

On if he feels there is a lack of energy from the team:

"I feel like the energy gets low when you go in. I think we got some good shots, but again that kind of depletes you."

On how difficult this losing streak has been and what the major issues are:

"Some of the same issues, but some are different. Teams play different line-ups. Sometimes it's first half, sometimes it's finishing games, sometimes it's coming out in the second half. A little bit of the same and a little bit different."

FORWARD BRANDON INGRAM

On what he thinks went wrong tonight offensively and what was difficult:

"It was pretty difficult. We got the looks that we wanted in most cases, we just have to step into them and knock them down. I think in our last few games we haven't finished well around the rim either. I think if we can have a little more of a sense of urgency on the defensive end we'll be fine."

On where he thinks the team's confidence level is:

"I think we are fine. We are getting the stuff that we want to get. We just have to step into it and knock the shots. I missed shots tonight. A lot of guys missed shots tonight that were good looks for the fourth quarter so we just [have to] continue to stay together."