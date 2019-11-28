2019-20 Game 18: Pelicans vs. Lakers Postgame Quotes 11-27-19

HEAD COACH ALVIN GENTRY

On the final sequence:

"We were going to try to run JJ (Redick) off a screen and back off, if not, we were going to try to get the ball to Brandon (Ingram) to try and dribble and create something. AD (Anthony Davis) just made a great defensive play."

On Jrue Holiday’s effort on both ends of the ball:

"thought he did a good job. At the end of the day, LeBron (James) made some tough shots down the stretch but he’s been doing that for 17 years so it’s not any different than any other team that he would play against. I thought we did a great job. We competed at a real high level. We just got to be able to come up with some plays. I thought the only thing that bothered me a little bit was that, I thought when we get in those situations we start going a little bit too much into isolation. We stop with the ball movement, and the cutting, and the moving of the basketball. I thought they did a good job of locking in on us. If you’re going to play one-on-one basketball you have to be able to get the ball and beat them."

GUARD JJ REDICK

On how he feels the team handled the Lakers tonight:

"I thought we handled it well. I thought we played hard. I thought we executed the game plan. There was the one stretch at the end of the third where we had the fifteen or seventeen point lead and [The Lakers] were able to cut it down to 8 really quickly, with just a couple of possessions. Other than that stretch, I thought we were great all night."

On how he thinks Jrue Holiday performed against the Lakers:

"Jrue [Holiday] was awesome tonight. You come to expect that form him. He’s a great player, and obviously we witnessed some greatness tonight."

GUARD JRUE HOLIDAY

On how he thinks the energy and atmosphere of the game was:

"I thought it was a great atmosphere. I thought the energy was our way for the beginning of the game. I thought the way we came out and played was really well especially in the first half. The whole game…I think toward the end of the game we had some execution issues but we still gave ourselves a chance to win."

On if he thinks there is something that is keeping the team from closing out successfully:

"I feel like when you execute in a game and you see the results of that execution, that builds character, and that also builds confidence. Doing that in a big game like this would build our confidence…I think…and we would get used to closing out games. I’m glad we were put in this situation, they are the best team in the west and it came down to the last thirty seconds."