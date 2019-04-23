2018-19 Pelicans Season in Review: E'Twaun Moore

Listen to Jim Eichenhofer & Daniel Sallerson's Review of E'Twaun Moore's 2018-19 Performance

Season Overview

Over the past two seasons, perhaps no individual Pelicans player’s fortunes have mirrored that of his team more than Moore’s, who played in all 82 games during the club’s best-in-a-decade campaign of ’17-18, but was hampered by injuries throughout ’18-19, as New Orleans won 15 fewer games, finishing at 33-49. In a direct reflection of the constantly-changing nature of the Pelicans’ rotations, the East Chicago, Ind., native started in his first 24 appearances, came off the bench for the next nine, started 11 in a row, then mostly came off the bench prior to a season-ending quad injury in early March.

“It definitely is a challenge any time you have moving parts and you’re playing this spot now, but then a different spot, and (having) different lineups,” Moore said. “(But) it’s just part of the game.

“Personally, there were a lot of ups and downs. We didn’t make the playoffs, which was our goal, so I think the only thing we can do is look forward to the future, and hopefully have a better season next year.”

Given how much he was in and out of the mix, it’s difficult to fairly evaluate Moore’s season overall, but while playing in 43 of NOLA’s first 48 games, he again emerged as one of the NBA’s premier three-point shooters. After finishing 12th in three-point percentage in ’17-18 at 42.5, Moore moved up to sixth in ’18-19, connecting on 43.2 percent of his attempts. The only players ranked higher in that statistic were Brooklyn’s Joe Harris, Toronto’s Danny Green, the Curry brothers Seth and Stephen, as well as Clippers forward Danilo Gallinari.

“I still had a good year,” Moore said in his April 10 exit interview. “It’s not like I fell off. It’s just how the game goes. I’m looking forward to next year and having a better season. It still was a good season.”

Moore also improved his free-throw percentage from 70.6 to 76.3, but his shooting percentage from inside the three-point arc dipped from a tremendous-for-a-wing 55.6 to 50.6. His scoring average dropped slightly from 12.5 to 11.9, but he also averaged fewer minutes (from 31.5 to 27.6), so his points-per-minute actually increased (14.2 per 36 minutes to 15.6). Overall though, after emerging as perhaps the most underrated element of the Pelicans’ memorable run to the West semis in ’18, he was unable to make the same impact in the win column.

“If you put your all into it, you can never be disappointed,” he summarized. “You just have to live with the outcome. Of course, I had some injuries and played through a lot of them, which was probably a lot of the reason my stats went down, because I was playing banged up, just trying to help our team win. Sometimes you have to sacrifice for the team and that was the case a couple times; I wasn’t worried about me. I just wanted to help, even if it was just spot-up shooting or playing defense.”

BY THE NUMBERS

4-4 New Orleans record when Moore tallied 20-plus points. Three of those instances were among the Pelicans’ best wins of the season, including prevailing on Toronto’s home floor by 16 points, crushing Houston on opening night by 19 and beating San Antonio by 14 a few days before Thanksgiving.

8-2 New Orleans record in ’17-18 when Moore tallied 20-plus points. He had 44 games in ’17-18 in which he attempted double-digit shots from the field, but that number was just 25 in ’18-19.

13.7 Points Moore averaged as a starter in ’18-19. He averaged 8.3 off the bench, but played far fewer minutes (22.6 per game as a reserve, 30.0 as a starter). On a per-minute basis, he still was noticeably more productive as a starter (16.4 ppg per 36 minutes) than as a sub (13.2 ppg per 36).