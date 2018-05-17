2017-18 Pelicans Season in Review: Rajon Rondo

Age: 32

NBA experience: 12 seasons (one with Pelicans)

Games played/started: 63/63

SEASON OVERVIEW

People say the old-school, pass-first point guard is a dying breed in the NBA these days, but when the Western Conference semifinals began in April, two teams still standing – and surprisingly so to many – were New Orleans and Utah. In Rondo and Ricky Rubio, the Pelicans and Jazz were led this season by floor generals who averaged just 8.3 and 13.1 points per game, respectively, point guards who’ve spent their pro careers more focused on teammates getting open shots.

While helping lead New Orleans to a 41-24 record in games he played during the regular season – then a first-round playoff sweep vs. Portland – Rondo proved there’s still room in the league for PGs who believe the position’s job description should begin with “making other players better.”

Rondo, too, benefited from his decision to sign in New Orleans, playing for his most successful team since leaving his beloved Boston in December 2014. Rondo’s advancement to the second round of the playoffs was his first since ’12, when he was putting up absurd stat lines like a 44-point, 10-assist game vs. Miami in the conference finals. This spring in the Crescent City, vintage Rondo returned, highlighted by a franchise playoff-record 21 assists in a win vs. Golden State, back where he belongs under the bright lights of a postseason stage.

VOICE OF THE FAN

As part of our look back at the season, we checked in with Pelicans fans to get their feedback on 2017-18. Fourth in the series: What aspect did you enjoy most about watching Rajon Rondo play this season for New Orleans? Some of the responses were mentioned in the podcast portion of this season review, but here are a few others:

It’s when play after play, he manages to pass for a really good opportunity. Mixed up with a little one-on-one by himself and Jrue. Sure hope they get another year together, don’t think the plays with DMC also involved has peaked yet.

- @VCederborg

The 25-assist game vs. Brooklyn on Dec. 27 was a phenomenal illustration of how Rondo is able to control games from a passing standpoint alone. New Orleans was 9-0 during the regular season when he handed out 13-plus assists, as well as 17-5 when he notched double-digit dimes.

I enjoyed watching Rondo get the other players on the court involved because of the way he distributes the ball and sets everyone up, especially when he’s also aggressive in getting to the basket. His leadership is spot on; huddling guys up, yelling out plays & setting that fast pace.

- @Elgirrl

His leadership was a major intangible that helped the Pelicans become a successful and cohesive squad. New Orleans finished No. 1 in the league in pace.

That guy is a floor commander. Been flowing this guy from the Boston days as a rookie. Wish we could have made the playoffs with the whole team healthy.

- @EL_Know

Some players like LeBron James are so popular that they bring fans with them, no matter what team they are currently playing for. It was interesting to see how many new fans from all over paid attention to the Pelicans in ’17-18 due to Rondo’s presence alone.

Floor vision and leadership and professionalism on & off the court.

- @SportHangover

Pelicans coaches and players noted multiple times that Rondo’s preparation for games – both mentally and physically – was at an unparalleled level. He goes to great lengths to monitor his body and diet, while seemingly watching as much video of his team and opponents as any player in the NBA.