2017-18 Pelicans Season in Review: Darius Miller

Age: 28

NBA experience: Four seasons (four with Pelicans)

Games played/started: 82/3

SEASON OVERVIEW

What a difference a year makes. In the spring of 2017, Miller was playing in Germany’s professional basketball league, a forward for reigning champion Brose Bamberg (home arena seating capacity: 6,150, which is actually the fourth-largest venue in the German circuit). Fast forward to April of this year, and the Kentucky product was logging key minutes off the bench for a New Orleans team that faced defending NBA champion Golden State in the second round of the playoffs (Oracle Arena seating capacity: 19,596).

While Miller’s basketball stage changed dramatically, he couldn’t have asked for a better second stint in the world’s premier hoops league. After two-plus seasons overseas, the Bluegrass State native shot 41.1 percent from beyond the three-point arc, tied for 26th among all NBA players, slightly above the likes of household names Dirk Nowitzki (40.9, 28th) and Kyrie Irving (40.8, 29th). Not bad for a guy who couldn’t quite gain a foothold in the NBA the first time around, having been waived by New Orleans in November ’14, after 102 relatively unproductive games played in the league.

Miller’s return to the NBA was the exact opposite: He appeared in all 82 regular season games for the Pelicans, spending more time on the floor in one season (1,944 minutes) than he had in his entire previous three-season stint in the Crescent City (1,460 minutes).

VOICE OF THE FAN

As part of our look back at the season, we checked in with Pelicans fans to get their feedback on 2017-18. Seventh in the series: What was your favorite aspect of the contributions Darius Miller made to the team in ’17-18, after he had been out of the NBA for two-plus years? Some of the responses were addressed in the podcast portion of this season review, but here are a few others:

Confidence in his shot, he was a decent shooter in previous stints but barely shot it, this year he didn't hesitate and did great 41% 3pt on 4.4 attempts.

- @JDenzelInciong

A lack of aggressiveness during his first three pro years definitely hurt Miller’s chances of sticking in the league, including only taking eight free throws as a rookie in 694 minutes. By comparison, second-year pro Cheick Diallo played 581 minutes this season but made 66 trips to the foul line.

The silent deep shot threat.

- @NawlinsChuck

Miller rarely shows emotion on the court, preferring to just play and do his job. One exception was his 21-point game Nov. 13 vs. Atlanta, his career high in scoring and seemingly the night when his confidence skyrocketed. He bailed out the Pelicans from what could’ve been a very bad home loss, by shooting 7/9 from the field.

His 3-point shooting. By far.

- @alexsherman56

Credit goes to New Orleans’ scouting department for identifying that the timing was right for Miller to come back to the NBA and fill a valuable role. He shot over 40 percent from three-point range in the Euroleague, but there was no guarantee that would translate over to the NBA.